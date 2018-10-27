Chicago West Stars in Kim Kardashian's New KKW Beauty Campaign

Chicago West: Instagram model? Baby Chi, the youngest daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West , has officially made her beauty campaign debut. She appeared in the latest promotional image for her mother's KKW Beauty line, resting comfortably in Kardashian's lap, pressed against her chest. The picture, as with the entire campaign, was shot by photographer David Lachapelle, and features KKW herself in a dreamy mermaid-meets-vaporwave atmosphere.

While it looks like Chicago isn't wearing any cosmetics (she is, after all, a tiny baby at only nine months old), Kardashian's metallic magenta eyeshadow is, like the show, bold and beautiful. She captioned the image, "My heavenly baby! Showing off the new pink shadows in the Flashing Lights Collection wearing Flashy and High Key available at KKWbeauty.com 📸 @david_lachapelle @samvissermakeup @chrisappleton1"

The rest of campaign, so far, has been composed of moody metallics and, occasionally, naked guys who apparently work out a lot.

Her eyeshadow brings all the boys to the yard, etc, etc.

Chicago's older sister, North, appears to be a makeup fan herself. Kardashian recently posted a sweet snap of her wearing bright orange eyeshadow to match her outfit. How very Halloween.

The five-year-old North is no stranger to modeling, either—she made her runway debut just last month, after all, at the L.O.L. Surprise! Fashion Show (a kid's fashion show in someone's backyard, FYI) while mom cheered her on. And let's not forget that she also went to design camp this last summer . Can't wait to see her new Yeezy collection.

Meanwhile, the other beauty mogul in the family, Kylie Jenner , hasn't yet put her daughter Stormi in any advertisements, but maybe the eight-month-old is more of a behind-the-scenes creative type. You have to play to each baby's strengths.

