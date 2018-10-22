Kim Kardsahian has always done things her own way, but she recently revealed that she had to adjust to being just slightly less independent when Kanye West came into the picture.

"I think being with a man like Kanye, you have to learn how to be a little bit not-so-independent," Kardashian said during the Sunday, October 21, episode of The Alec Baldwin Show , per Us Weekly . "I've always been so independent, and working, and [had a] schedule, and when you get married and have a husband with a career and kids, your independence … you have to let it go. I had to learn that being with a man like Kanye."

As for West's own independence, Kardashian told Baldwin that she lets her husband "be who he wants to be," despite some of the criticism he's received for his outward support of President Trump. She elaborated, "I let him have his own views and opinions, even if they're different than mine."

Another thing that changed when Kim became a part of Kimye? Her need for privacy. She told Baldwin that back in the early days of Keeping Up With the Kardashians , she would finish filming and try to put her professional hair and makeup to good use. "When we'd be done I was like, 'What is the hottest restaurant in Hollywood? Where can I go? Where can I be seen?'" she said. "Everything had to be public for me back then. And so I had to kind of flip it. Now, on my time off, I'm like, 'Where are the locations that I can go eat, go on vacation, where no one will see us?' All I want is privacy."

West has always been deeply invested in his wife's career and image. In fact, in a September episode of KUWTK , Kardashian revealed that the pair once even got into a huge fight over her Instagram layout (as one does). "He wanted to me post six Polaroids from that shoot that I posted — those nude pictures. But I posted one from the beach," she said at the time. "He wanted them to all match up and be all from the motel. That's what the f*cking fight was! I'm like, 'I like the beach one.' He's like, 'No, you don't understand, I see the vision!'"

But clearly, Kim K is more than capable of managing her own feed. "He's always right in the end, but I'm just like, it's my Instagram—you can't tell me what to post," she added in the episode. "That's like, the one thing. No one will tell me what to post. I'm allowed to have an opinion."

