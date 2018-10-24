Kylie Jenner may have been back to posting bikini selfies to Instagram less than a month after her daughter, Stormi Webster , was born, but behind the scenes she was struggling to feel confident in her body post-baby.

In a new clip from an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner opens up to older sister Kim Kardashian while going through some of her old clothes.

“Nothing in my closet fits me,” Jenner says, per People . “I’m getting rid of stuff that I just feel like is never going to fit me. I know I’m not going to fit into a [size] 25 jean ever again.”

“I’m just feeling a little insecure,” she continues. “I feel like my hips have just spread. My favorite jeans, they’re never going to fit me again. I feel like some people don’t get it. Some people are just body-shamers.”

Kardashian, who has dealt with her own fair share of post-baby body insecurities and body-shamers, offered her youngest sister some solid advice. “I will tell you this — just wear two pairs of shapewear and get out of the house,” she says. “I know it’s, like, really early and Stormi is so little, but you just have to roll with it. You just have to be confident, get some things that make you feel good about yourself and find your balance.”

“Honestly, you do inspire me a lot,” Jenner responds. “If Kim can do it, I can do it.”

This isn't the first time Jenner has openly discussed the pressure she felt to "bounce back" after giving birth. “My boobs are definitely three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger," she said in July. “And honestly, I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before."

Despite the challenges she faced with her body, Jenner has no regrets about the experience. “It was such a great pregnancy and birth. And I’m so happy. I would have done the same thing over again," she said.