Miranda Kerr and Snap, Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel have reportedly given birth to a baby boy named Hart.

“Words cannot explain how happy we are to welcome our beautiful son into our family. Miranda is doing well and Flynn is excited to be a big brother. Thank you for the kind words and wishes during this very special time,” Kerr and Spiegel said in a joint statement to People .

In May 2017, the couple tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony at Spiegel's Los Angeles mansion after announcing their engagement via Snapchat Bitmoji . Six months after the wedding, they announced Kerr's first child Flynn, a son with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom , would be getting a baby sibling.

In September 2017, the supermodel opened up to W about founding her own company—KORA Organics—as well as balancing work with marriage and motherhood. "I remember being very calm about my body. I was just so excited to be having Flynn," she said at the time. According to the beauty mogul, meditation is also the key to keeping it all together as a working mother. "I like praying multiple times throughout the day as well," she said. In March, Kerr appeared on Sophia Amaruso's podcast to further discuss being a hands-on mom to Flynn. "I schedule all my work around his schedule," she said. "He knows that I work and he knows when he’s with his dad he’ll FaceTime and maybe I’ll be on a photo shoot or maybe I’ll be in a business meeting…but at the same time, he knows that he’s a priority in my life, so I just want him to feel like a priority,”

According to sources at People , the name Hart was chosen after Spiegel's grandfather. Still, there is no word yet on whether the baby boy has a Snapchat username or Bitmoji already reserved just for him, or if there will be a special filter created to announce the birth.

