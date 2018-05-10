Miranda Kerr and Snap, Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel have reportedly given birth to a baby boy named Hart.
“Words cannot explain how happy we are to welcome our beautiful son into our family. Miranda is doing well and Flynn is excited to be a big brother. Thank you for the kind words and wishes during this very special time,” Kerr and Spiegel said in a joint statement to People.
In May 2017, the couple tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony at Spiegel's Los Angeles mansion after announcing their engagement via Snapchat Bitmoji. Six months after the wedding, they announced Kerr's first child Flynn, a son with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom, would be getting a baby sibling.
In September 2017, the supermodel opened up to W about founding her own company—KORA Organics—as well as balancing work with marriage and motherhood. "I remember being very calm about my body. I was just so excited to be having Flynn," she said at the time. According to the beauty mogul, meditation is also the key to keeping it all together as a working mother. "I like praying multiple times throughout the day as well," she said. In March, Kerr appeared on Sophia Amaruso's podcast to further discuss being a hands-on mom to Flynn. "I schedule all my work around his schedule," she said. "He knows that I work and he knows when he’s with his dad he’ll FaceTime and maybe I’ll be on a photo shoot or maybe I’ll be in a business meeting…but at the same time, he knows that he’s a priority in my life, so I just want him to feel like a priority,”
According to sources at People, the name Hart was chosen after Spiegel's grandfather. Still, there is no word yet on whether the baby boy has a Snapchat username or Bitmoji already reserved just for him, or if there will be a special filter created to announce the birth.
Related: Miranda Kerr Speaks Candidly About Marriage, Motherhood, and the Impressive Cosmetics Brand She's Built