The Most Photogenic, Adventurous Socialite Weddings of the Summer So Far

It's been quite a year for society weddings on both sides of the pond. Between the DJ love match of Hannah Bronfman and Brendan Fallis, the royal-adjacent ceremony celebrating Pippa Middleton's marriage to James Matthews (of which there are few Instagrams, but many paparazzi shots), and the Jacquemus-wardrobed nuptials of French beauty scion Claire Courtin-Clarins of the Clarins beauty empire, the most anticipated weddings of the season haven't been lacking in follower counts—and, as a consequence, were plenty documented on Instagram, many of them complete with their own hashtags. Across the world, dominating geotags from Marrakech, Morocco, to Brooklyn, New York, get an inside look at 2017's best socialite weddings from every angle: the extravagant bridal looks, the stunning destinations, and the star-studded crowds.
@brendanfallis
Hannah Bronfman and Brendan Fallis during their wedding at La Mamounia resort in Marrakech, Morocco, May 2017.

@hannahbronfman
Brendan Fallis and Hannah Bronfman celebrate their first day as a married couple in the best way possible—crystal blue pool water and a bright green inflatable lime.

@mrshilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger's wife Dee Ocleppo captured the wedding of her stepdaughter Ally Hilfiger and longtime boyfriend Steve Hash, with whom she already has a daughter, Harley.

@allyhilfiger
An intimate shot of Ally Hilfiger and Steve Hash before their wedding on the private island Mustique.

@clairecourtin
And for the ceremony itself—she captioned this one "OUI OUI OUI"—Courtin-Clarins opted for a straight-off-the-runway Jacquemus tunic and straw hat, quite the fashion-forward alternative to the classic white wedding dress.

@clairecourtin
Beauty scion Claire Courtin-Clarins celebrated her wedding in Mykonos, Greece, last month.

WPA Pool/Getty Images
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews after their wedding at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, England, May 2017.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, leads the pack of children at the ceremony in Englefield, England, May 2017.

@traceeellisross
Tracee Ellis Ross attended the wedding of her 29-year-old brother Ross Naess, June 2017.

Kimberly Ryan / Instagram
Ross Naess married girlfriend of 11 years Kimberly Ryan, with whom he was then expecting his second child, at a camping-themed, "shoes optional" ceremony in the woods last month.

@zacposen
Zac Posen designed Arden Wohl's ethereal, antique-looking wedding dress for her wedding to art star Jonah Freedman in Williamsburg, New York, June 2017.

@tarasubkoff
Director Tara Subkoff was also in attendance at Arden Wohl and Jonah Freedman's Williamsburg wedding—and she made sure to document the ceremony.

@lolakirke
Domino Kirke poses with sisters Jemima and Lola, both actresses, at her civil ceremony wedding to Penn Badgely in Brooklyn, New York, February 2017.

