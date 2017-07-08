The Most Photogenic, Adventurous Socialite Weddings of the Summer So Far

Hannah Bronfman and Brendan Fallis during their wedding at La Mamounia resort in Marrakech, Morocco, May 2017.
Brendan Fallis and Hannah Bronfman celebrate their first day as a married couple in the best way possible—crystal blue pool water and a bright green inflatable lime.
Tommy Hilfiger's wife Dee Ocleppo captured the wedding of her stepdaughter Ally Hilfiger and longtime boyfriend Steve Hash, with whom she already has a daughter, Harley.
An intimate shot of Ally Hilfiger and Steve Hash before their wedding on the private island Mustique.
And for the ceremony itself—she captioned this one "OUI OUI OUI"—Courtin-Clarins opted for a straight-off-the-runway Jacquemus tunic and straw hat, quite the fashion-forward alternative to the classic white wedding dress.
Beauty scion Claire Courtin-Clarins celebrated her wedding in Mykonos, Greece, last month.
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews after their wedding at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, England, May 2017.
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, leads the pack of children at the ceremony in Englefield, England, May 2017.
Tracee Ellis Ross attended the wedding of her 29-year-old brother Ross Naess, June 2017.
Ross Naess married girlfriend of 11 years Kimberly Ryan, with whom he was then expecting his second child, at a camping-themed, "shoes optional" ceremony in the woods last month.
Zac Posen designed Arden Wohl's ethereal, antique-looking wedding dress for her wedding to art star Jonah Freedman in Williamsburg, New York, June 2017.
Director Tara Subkoff was also in attendance at Arden Wohl and Jonah Freedman's Williamsburg wedding—and she made sure to document the ceremony.
Domino Kirke poses with sisters Jemima and Lola, both actresses, at her civil ceremony wedding to Penn Badgely in Brooklyn, New York, February 2017.