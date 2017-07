The Most Photogenic, Adventurous Socialite Weddings of the Summer So Far

It's been quite a year for society weddings on both sides of the pond. Between the DJ love match of Hannah Bronfman and Brendan Fallis , the royal-adjacent ceremony celebrating Pippa Middleton's marriage to James Matthews (of which there are few Instagrams, but many paparazzi shots), and the Jacquemus-wardrobed nuptials of French beauty scion Claire Courtin-Clarins of the Clarins beauty empire, the most anticipated weddings of the season haven't been lacking in follower counts—and, as a consequence, were plenty documented on Instagram, many of them complete with their own hashtags. Across the world, dominating geotags from Marrakech, Morocco, to Brooklyn, New York, get an inside look at 2017's best socialite weddings from every angle: the extravagant bridal looks, the stunning destinations, and the star-studded crowds.