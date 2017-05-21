It was a match made in scenester heaven: two New York-based, genetically blessed DJ's, who both happen to be fitness obsessed, find each other on the party circuit and fall in love. Such was the story for Hannah Bronfman and Brendan Fallis, who officially tied the knot over the weekend in Marrakesh, Morocco in a spectacularly over-the-top ceremony that brought out a number of high profile bloggers and Insta-girls, including Bella Hadid's best friend and roommate, Liv Perez.

First, a bit of background on the couple: Bronfman, 29, is a DJ, model, and fitness blogger who recently launched her own website, HBFIT. Her parents are former Warner Music Group CEO Edgar Bronfman Jr. and Shaft actress Sherry Brewer; her brother is Benjamin Bronfman, an entrpeneur and music producer who has worked with Kanye West, and former fiance of M.I.A., with whom he has a son. Fallis, a Canada native, is also a DJ, model, and fitness blogger, who is also a partner in a talent management firm Pre.veyor. The duo first met at Art Basel Miami.

"Everybody is like their own celebrity the day of their wedding, because everyone wants to take photos of you and surround you with love and happiness," Bronfman told W last month. The bride kept the photos to a minimum, however, as exclusive coverage will be revealed in the August/September issue of Brides. Of course, there will still plenty of Instagrams to go around, revealing some of the weekend's key details—this was a blogger-heavy crowd, afterall.

The bride wore a a custom light ivory strapless silk crepe trumpet gown by Vera Wang, with architectural draping, and a macramé lace train that has been embroidered in delicate crystal and pearl accents and a lightly pleated tulle veil for the outdoor ceremony at La Mamounia, a historic hotel in the city. Immediately following the ceremony, guests took to a lush, floral-covered reception where guests partied well in to the night. The next day, recovery took place in the form of a pool party, where Bronfman appeared in a lace robe with the words "Mrs. Fallis" emboidered on the back.

See some of the best Instagrams from the weekend, here:

