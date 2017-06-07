It's getting more common for brides to break free from tradition and make their weddings completely their own, and the heiress Claire Courtin-Clarins did so in a major way at her nuptials last weekend.

Courtin-Clarins, a member of the legendary French Clarins dynasty, decided to forgo the usual white dress or pantsuit for a more avant-garde, ultra-fashionable combination. The Parisian businesswoman (she is the founder of the C'Juice health food company) donned a look from French designer Jacquemus ' Spring 2017 runway collection that included a miniskirt-length, crisp, white button-up tunic with massively puffy sleeves, a cream-colored tailored vest, and a huge, wide-brimmed straw sun hat.

For her summertime wedding, Courtin-Clarins wore the hat on her back, tied around her neck with a black bow, and she accessorized with a tiny cream-colored shoulder bag and white ankle boots. Her blond hair was slicked back into an elegant braided ponytail, and her makeup was simple and natural, fitting perfectly with her chic French-girl style.

Pinterest Estrop

Although there aren't many photos available from Courtin-Clarins' wedding day, the bride shared two sweet shots on her Instagram account . In one, which Courtin-Clarins captioned, "OUI," she and her groom, Felix Dian, stand hand in hand , backs to the camera, in a town hall building in the Sixth Arrondissement of Paris. In another, the newly married pair share a smooch outside the government building, underneath a red Clarins umbrella. "OUI OUI OUI," reads the happy bride's caption.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

There's not much details about the wedding other than what Courtin-Clarins' shared on her Instagram page. Even the French society pages haven't dug up much dirt on the French front row regular and occasional artist's nuptials. Courtin-Clarins has also updated her own name on Instagram to Claire Dian.

Related: Arden Wohl Had a Very Instagrammed Williamsburg Wedding