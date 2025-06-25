How to Harness the Luck and Good Fortune of the Cancer New Moon

On June 25, the luckiest new moon of the year is upon us. This is a prime time to manifest new beginnings, take a leap of faith, and put in the work to make the most out of the opportunities coming your way.

The beauty of new moons is that they represent new beginnings, new growth, and doors opening. This new moon happens to be in Cancer, the sign of caretaking, creativity, emotions, vulnerability, safety nets, and family. Together, the Cancer new moon presents a moment to ask yourself “what do I want to nurture?” “What do I need to feel safer?” And “how can I start creatively expressing my emotions?”

But what makes this new moon so lucky is the connection of the sun and moon to Jupiter. Jupiter is working overtime right now to help us find comfort in taking a leap of faith. Jupiter often leaves all the potential doors wide open for us to walk through—we just have to recognize when to say yes. So on the one hand, you just have to lean into the urge to throw caution to the wind and go for it. But on the other hand, this is Cancer’s domain, so you have to make sure that when you lean into that urge, you are doing so with intention and understanding that you’re seeking something that’ll take care of you as much as you take care of it.

It can be easy during Jupiter transits to rest on your laurels and ride the waves of the lazy river, but that will make you complacent to opportunity. Think of a spoiled child waiting for their dinner on a silver platter—and make sure you express gratitude for the ability to say yes. Cancer is a cardinal sign, so you need to put in the work regardless of how smooth you think you can be sailing.

In regards to putting in the work, there are some tense aspects to the New Moon. Saturn and Neptune are sat firmly in Aries right now, making a square to an otherwise auspicious transit. Tense aspects from Saturn restrict and hold us accountable for our actions, and tense aspects from Neptune swirl a misty haze around us, causing us to be anxious, or even overly optimistic, viewing the world with a rose-tinted lens.

With Cancer being the mother and Aries being the child, there is tension between feeling the need to grow that mature, nurturing energy and the desire to find yourself. We are, collectively, in an era of deep and transformative self discovery, which raises the question “how can we take care of ourselves if we are still discovering who we are?”

The answer is different for all of us, but it comes back to thinking about how can you show up for yourself. Aries wants independence and Cancer wants safety. By taking care of what you need and want, you are creating a narrative of self-preservation (which supports the Aries energy), and by being the best version of yourself you can show up for everything and everyone that needs your tender love and care (which supports the Cancer energy). Essentially, put yourself first but make sure you don’t forget about your duty to give back.

There’s an added layer of support coming from Mars in Virgo at the moment. Making an exact sextile to the New Moon we will find the answers to what we are looking for through baby steps and practice action. Yes, Mars in Virgo is a bit of a perfectionist, so you may feel like you need to have all of your ducks in a row every step of the way, but your goal should be to commit intentional actions. Gone are the days of following someone else’s best practices or studying a universal self-help guide. Explore workflows that are natural to how you operate, rather than stressing out about doing what is expected.

This New Moon is an opportunity to give yourself permission to say yes to what is bubbling deep in your soul. What are you feeling drawn toward, and why are you telling yourself you can’t give it a shot? Why are you trying to perfectly plan a leap of faith when you aren’t even sure where you will land? And most importantly, how can you make sure that when you get the ball rolling you keep pushing it a little bit farther everyday, without judging how fast or how smoothly it is rolling?

The Cancer New Moon wants you to say yes to creating a life that brings you safety, and gives you the freedom to be true to yourself. Check out the rising sign horoscopes for a personalized look at how to make the most of the new moon! Wishing you many blessings.

Aries

With the new moon lighting up your fourth house, this is your emotional blessing in disguise. It’s the perfect opportunity to start building your family or rekindling those precious relationships that mean the most to you. This is the time to reintroduce yourself to your home and family unit while Saturn and Neptune work their magic in your sign. Make it a priority to do something regularly that keeps you connected to your safety nets: whether that’s sharing a meal, a family game night, or just some good ol’ catch-up time, let Mars in your sixth house guide your efforts to stay grounded.

Taurus

This new moon in your third house brings a fabulous blessing in understanding and being understood. It’s an excellent moment to reflect on the story you want to tell and how to shift your perception of the world around you. Yes, you might feel a bit scared to open up—thanks, Saturn and Neptune in the twelfth house—but let your irresistible passions fuel your actions. Remember, it’s about connecting with those around you and sharing your wonderful self!

Gemini

Gemini! That new moon in your second house is giving your wallet and self-worth a much-needed boost. It’s your time to figure out how to pour your energy into what truly matters to you and brings security to your life. With Saturn and Neptune hanging out in the eleventh house, you might feel like what you need is at odds with what your community craves. But don’t stress! Lean into the familiar and safe things that help you shine, thanks to Mars being in your fourth house.

Cancer

The new moon in your first house means the fabulous new version of you is ready to emerge from its cocoon. Take this chance to ask yourself: Who do you want to be, and how do you want to share yourself with the world? Trying something fresh and exciting should be the name of the game. Sure, you might feel a bit anxious about others’ perceptions, courtesy of Saturn and Neptune in your tenth house, but focus on those daily steps to confidently reintroduce yourself! Mars in the third house has got your back.

Leo

This new moon is shaking things up in your twelfth house, urging you to let go of the past. Think of it as a spiritual rebirth where you nurture what you’ve been hiding away. There might be some confusion surrounding your beliefs with Saturn and Neptune sitting pretty in your ninth house. Time to refocus on what you value and bring some effort into your material world. After all, it’s about creating a life that feels good.

Virgo

The new moon in your eleventh house serves as a beautiful call to step up as a caretaker in your community. You're being nudged to create a safe space, but you may have been feeling isolated and struggling to let anyone in, thanks to Saturn and Neptune being in the eighth house. Now’s the time to clarify your dreams with Mars in your first house. Make sure you rise to the challenge and feel free to step into more of a leadership role.

Libra

With the new moon in your tenth house, the path to a brighter career is unfolding right in front of you. It’s a fantastic time to create a secure work-life balance, but you might find it tough to let go of the past if you’re still holding onto others’ expectations, driven by Neptune and Saturn in your seventh house. Don’t underestimate the power of spiritual work—let Mars in the twelfth house guide you toward clarity and purpose.

Scorpio

The new moon in your ninth house beckons you to adopt a softer approach to life. It’s all about new journeys that let you discover what truly supports you. Instead of feeling burnt out, get curious about how your evolving beliefs can bring you comfort, despite Saturn and Neptune’s heavy vibes in the sixth house. Lean on community support, and let’s start building those connections, especially with Mars in the eleventh house!

Sagittarius

This new moon in your eighth house invites you to explore new depths of intimacy and share your deepest truths. Ask yourself how nurturing others’ values can also fill your cup. You might be struggling a bit, given that your attention is pulled toward your passions with Saturn and Neptune in the fifth house. So, before diving into your own world, think about how you present yourself when offering a helping hand.

Capricorn

The new moon in your seventh house urges you to find relationships in life that truly work for you. How can you take a leap of faith and collaborate with someone you trust? It might feel tricky to navigate new connections while dealing with personal matters alone (thanks, Saturn and Neptune in the fourth), but focus on learning from others’ experiences and exploring fresh ways to work together.

Aquarius

With the new moon lighting up your sixth house, you’re called to nurture yourself inside and out. This is your moment to ditch any rigid standards and shift toward a more relaxed approach to your routine. Although it may clash with your ideas of daily expectations while Saturn and Neptune are in your third house, remember that your closest relationships can help keep things real if you find yourself overdoing it—big hugs to Mars in the eighth!

Pisces

The new moon in your fifth house encourages you to dive headfirst into the love you’ve been dreaming of. It’s okay to feel a bit delusional (just not too much!). You may find it tricky to identify what truly matters to you thanks to Saturn and Neptune in the second house, so focus on what feels good and right according to your intuition. Let your relationships inspire your passions.