Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their third child on Monday, and now, he has a name . On Friday, Kensington Palace announced the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's choice for Prince George and Princess Charlotte 's little brother; everyone, please meet Prince Louis Arthur Charles.

The royals made the announcement via Kensington Palace's Twitter account. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge."

Of course, the moniker of the tiniest royal family member was the source of much speculation leading up to his birth. Prior to the royal baby name announcement, British bookies had been favoring the odds of a Princess Mary, if the royal baby turned out to be a girl, and a Prince Albert or Arthur, if the royal baby turned out to be a boy. Alice, Victoria, Alexandra, Diana, and Elizabeth were the most likely girl baby names after Mary, and Frederick, Henry, and James were the rest of the choices for a boy. Most people had actually bet on the royal baby being a little girl, so money was certainly lost once the palace announced the child is a boy. If you correctly predicted Louis, though, come collect your winnings.

Prince Louis was born on Monday, April 23 at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London. "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs," announced Kensington Palace on Twitter. "The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well." As previously reported , Prince Louis is fifth in line to the throne—one spot before his uncle, Prince Harry , in the line of succession, though two spots behind his brother Prince George, and one behind his sister, Princess Charlotte.