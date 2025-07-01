From polka dot sundresses to butter yellow skirt suits, Princess Diana set the standard for Wimbledon fashion. Beginning in the early 1980s, the late Princess of Wales showed up year after year to the prestigious tennis tournament’s Centre Court in looks all her own—think oversized power shoulders, ’80s statement belts, and her signature handfuls of gold jewelry.

Diana, a fixture of the Royal Box, had a preference for strong, summer suiting at Wimbledon done in seasonal shades like peach, ruby red, and coral. From time to time, however, the late icon would switch up her preference for tailoring in favor of a ruffled or patterned dress, which she usually accessorized to the nines with ladylike pearls and structured handbags.

Even decades after the late Royal’s passing, her influence still looms large at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, with celebrities and Royals showing up to the event in regal looks similar to the ones that Diana championed back in the ’80s and ’90s. Here, revisit the very best of Princess Diana’s singular Wimbledon fashion.

1995 Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Diana, decades ahead of the butter yellow trend, presented Pete Sampras with the 1995 trophy in a pastel skirt suit in the It shade, which she paired with stacks of gold jewelry.

1994 Ross Kinnaird - EMPICS/PA Images/Getty Images The year prior, she wore an elegant black coat with bold white trim to watch the women’s final between Conchita Martínez and Martina Navratilova—with a young Prince William by her side, of course.

Neil Munns - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images At the men’s final that same year, the late Royal opted for a bold cherry look and her go-to gold jewels.

1993 Tom Wargacki/WireImage/Getty Images Pastel skirt suits, like the peach number Diana wore in 1993, were a staple of her Wimbledon style.

Neville Marriner/Daily Mail/Shutterstock During a nail-biting match in 1993, the Princess exuded elegance in a peach polka dot look, gold jewelry, and rounded glasses.

1991 Rebecca Naden - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images In 1991, Diana and William watched on from the Royal Box in style as Steffi Graff won her third Wimbledon title. The stylish Princess of Wales opted for a pleated white skirt and a patterned purple blouse that she cinched with a large statement belt.

Paul Fievez/Daily Mail/Shutterstock Later on during the 1991 tournament, Diana continued her pattern play with a tiered polka dot frock.

1989 News UK Ltd/Shutterstock With her friend Kate Menzies, Diana opted for statement accessories during a 1989 match between John McEnroe and Mats Wilander.

1987 Derek Hudson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Wearing a yellow suit jacket over a blue button-down, Diana enthusiastically cheered on the players during the 1987 edition.

1986 Derek Hudson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images As if a patterned pink dress with a white bib couldn’t get more ’80s, Diana added on a pair of bold aviator glasses for good measure.

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock For another 1986 match, she cinched the waist of her ruffled summer dress with a bright purple belt.

1984 PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Then pregnant with Prince Harry, Diana showed off her maternity style at Wimbledon in 1984. She wore a pinstripe sheath dress that featured a pussy bow detail.

1981 Central Press/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images In 1981, Diana and her older sister, Lady Sarah Spencer, looked on from the crowd.