They grow up so fast, don't they? In honor of Princess Charlotte 's first day of school on Monday, the official Kensington Palace Instagram account shared two brand new portraits of the tiny royal outside the residence before heading into what was surely a long, hard day of playing with other posh toddlers. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School," the account explained.

In the photos, the 2-year-old shows off her chic first day of school outfit and her precocious mastery of the art of posing. She wears a knee-length red coat with coordinating red Mary Janes and a red hair ribbon, a pink scarf around her neck, and a pink, Charlotte-sized backpack which is surely bound to be the playground set's next it bag. In one of the snaps, the little princess stands on the steps outside Kensington Palace with one hand casually resting on the banister as she smiles at someone standing off to the side of the camera. In the other, she sits on a stair, folds her hands in her lap, and tosses an adorable grin at the camera. Charlotte, who will soon take on the daunting role of big sister , looks all grown up in the photos—the first we've seen of her since her birthday portrait last May (also shot by Kate Middleton ) and the shots captured of the family during their royal tour of Poland and Germany in July.

Charlotte's older brother posed on those same steps before his first day of primary school just a few months ago. Last September, Kensington Palace shared a sweet photo , captured by royal photographer Chris Jackson, in which Prince George wears his school uniform and holds his dad's hand while they both smile at the camera. That day, Prince William accompanied his 4-year-old son to Thomas's Battersea for an uneventful dropoff. "There was one other parent who had more of an issue with their children, so I was quite pleased I wasn't the one," he reportedly said at the time.

There's no doubt that the preternaturally poised Princess Charlotte had an equally successful first day of hitting the (picture) books.

