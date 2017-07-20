The royal family is currently touring Germany, with stops in Berlin, Heidelberg, and Hamburg. Here, Prince William, little Prince George, Duchess Catherine, and Princess Charlotte arrive in Berlin to a red carpet welcome.
Duchess Catherine holds the hands of her two children, and walks with the young royals down the red carpet. She may have opted to dress Prince George and Princess Catherine in matching shades of blue in honor of Germany's flower, the cornflower.
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge look out of the window of the plane as they arrive at Warsaw airport during an official visit to Poland. Prince George wears a blue and red checked button down shirt for his arrival in Europe.
A few days earlier, the young royals arrived in Warsaw, Poland, which was the first leg of their royal tour.
Prince George may be past his terrible twos, but the young royal did not seem as eagar as his younger sister to practice his royal wave and shake hands with German diplomats. However, he still looked the part by wearing on of his go-to pairings, a button-down shirt tucked into shorts, worn with a belt and black shoes.
Duchess Catherine looked fresh and lovely in an all-white ensemble, while Princess Charlotte stole the show in a red printed high-waist dress, with little white socks and red mary-jane shoes.
Last fall, the young royals performed had their first overseas adventure, accompanying Mum and Dad on an official Royal Tour of Canada. Charlotte's bow was a sweet touch, while Prince George's knee-socks were the perfect accessory for a growing toddler.
In Canada on her first Royal Tour last fall, Princess Charlotte received her first lessons in the royal wave, while dressed in a blue printed dress, white ankle socks, and blue mary-jane shoes.
October in Victoria, British Columbia, can be a bit chilly, and young Princess Charlotte demonstrated that she knows the art of layering. Trading white ankle socks for warmer tights, the little Princess paired a burgundy cardigan over a floral printed dress (a signature of hers!) with of course, matching mary-janes.