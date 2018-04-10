Rachel McAdams is a mom, according to a report from Hollywood Pipeline . The actress and her boyfriend, screenwriter Jamie Linden, were recently spotted eating lunch and walking around Los Angeles while carrying a tiny newborn swaddled tightly in a striped blanket. The new parents were also reportedly overheard talking about what a "good sleeper he is" and saying that "he's a good baby," seemingly implying that they've welcomed a son, according to Pipeline . McAdams and Linden have yet to confirm, deny, or comment on the news.

The couple also refrained from commenting on the reports of McAdams's pregnancy, which broke in February. At the time, "multiple sources" told E! News that the pair were expecting. The report came just days after McAdams skipped the premiere of her film Game Night ; photos of her in public in previous months showed her wearing baggy clothes and covering her stomach with long scarves. Furthermore, though McAdams and Linden, who's written movies including We Are Marshall and Dear John , have occasionally been spotted spending time together in public since the summer of 2016, neither has commented on their relationship, and they still have yet to make their red carpet debut as a couple.

Whether or not the reports that she and Linden have welcomed a son are accurate—and, based on their penchant for keeping their lips zipped, we may never know for sure—it's definitely true that McAdams has always planned on having children. "Having a few [kids] would be great ... [I'm] looking forward to it someday," the 39-year-old told People back in 2009, adding that she'd be sure to pass on the lessons her own mother taught her. "My mom is a great inspiration to me. She's a nurse and very nurturing and gentle. She lets me be who I am. Hopefully I can take on those qualities and be as great as her."