In an April episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians , Kim Kardashian confessed that, after two pregnancies and births rife with complications, she was finally looking to hire a surrogate to carry her third child.

“I feel like surrogacy is the only option for me,” said the reality star, who also revealed a surgical procedure intended to improve her ability to have a third baby had been unsuccessful. “I always knew surrogacy was an option; now it’s my reality,” she added.

That reality seems to have crystallized this week: Both TMZ and People report that Kardashian and her husband Kanye West , the parents of Saint, 1, and North , 4, have hired a surrogate. According to TMZ , the couple will pay a total of $113,000 to the surrogate in installments—a $68,850 deposit, followed by 10 months’ installments of $4,500 each. If the pregnancy results in multiple births, the surrogate will receive an additional $5,000 per baby.

In exchange for such ample compensation, the surrogate agreed to a few house rules. Some are of the garden variety—no smoking, drinking, or other drugs, limited caffeine, no raw fish. Others are more obscure—no hot tubs or saunas, no hair dye, no handling cat litter.

Kardashian has been open about the struggles she's confronted throughout her pregnancies on her blog and on Keeping Up with the Kardashians . She suffers placenta accreta, a condition in which the placenta fails to properly detach from the uterus during birth and that, according to the Mayo Clinic, affects approximately 5 percent of women giving birth.

“My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails. How disgusting and painful!!!” Kardashian wrote of North West’s birth.

Still, in the aftermath of her harrowing Paris robbery last year, Kardashian proclaimed her desire to have another child despite the physical challenges: “After Paris I feel the need to bring another soul into this world,” she said on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in March. “I want my kids to have siblings.”

