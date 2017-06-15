View as SlideshowHow to Live

At Four Years Old, North West Is Already Chicer Than You On Instagram

Oh, to be North West. At just four-years-old, the toddler already lives the fabulous life that most adults can only dream of, in the process proving she's wise beyond her years. Case in point? Today's Instagram post, uploaded by mom Kim Kardashian, which shows North lounging on the floor with a towel covering her eyes. The caption: "That time North gets a time out & is a little too quiet... I go in her room to check on her & she's in the bathroom, made her own spa & tells me she's chilling out." It's hardly the first time that North, via Kardashian, has proved she really knows how to live the good life on Instagram. In her short time on the planet, she's already had not one, but two pictures with President Barack Obama, stolen mom's Balenciaga boots, and provided enough side-eye shade that even Nicki Minaj would be proud. Here, in honor of her fourth birthday, a look back at some of North's finest—and, aw, cutest—moments on Instagram.
Credit
Out in New York City with mom Kim Kardashian, wearing matching furry coats. 2016.
Instagram
1/22

Out in New York City with mom Kim Kardashian, wearing matching furry coats. 2016.

Instagram
2/22

Throwing serious side-eye while wearing sunglasses on vacation with dad, Kanye West.

Instagram
3/22

Dressed like a princess with her best friend, Ryan, and cousin Penelope Disick.

Instagram
4/22

Trying on mom's thigh-high, silver Balenciaga boots. "Didn't think it would happen this soon...my baby girl stealing my shoes. At least she has good taste," wrote Kardashian.

Instagram
5/22

Visiting Bambi's friends while in character at Disneyland.

Instagram
6/22

Taking a bath with a few glowing accessories, 2016.

Instagram
7/22

Trying out Snapchat's flower crown and somehow avoiding looking basic.

Instagram
8/22

Wearing matching custom Vetements with Mom while heading to Dad's concert.

Instagram
9/22

Wearing matching custom Vetements with Mom while heading to Dad's concert.

Instagram
10/22

Accessorizing a velvet slip dress with furry slides and a white baseball cap.

Instagram
11/22

With Mom, Dad, and President Barack Obama. "Oh Northie!!! North fell and was crying so Potus gave her White House M&M's. She smiled when I opened the box but I wanted to save them for memories so wouldn't let her eat them so she cried again," Kardashian wrote.

Instagram
12/22

Again, with President Obama, this time playing it cool.

Instagram
13/22

Playing the part of a very chic tennis girl in a white velvet slip dress and matching white hat.

Instagram
14/22

Getting a backstage tour with Ariana Grande before the singer's stadium tour.

Instagram
15/22

Giving aunt Kylie a run for her lip empire money with goth black lips.

Instagram
16/22

Cozing up to Mom in a fashionable leopard print top and black choker.

Instagram
17/22

Posing for a family portrait on Easter with Mom, Dad, and brother Saint.

Instagram
18/22

Working hard as the fit model for Mom and Dad's new clothing line.

Instagram
19/22

"That time North gets a time out & is a little too quiet... I go in her room to check on her & she's in the bathroom, made her own spa & tells me she's chilling out," wrote Kardashian.

Instagram
20/22

"she has no clue what 100 million followers means but she's excited cause i'm excited lol thanks for the follows and the love" captioned Kardashian.

Instagram
21/22

Of the mommy-and-me style, Kardashian wrote, simply: "Besties!"

Getty
22/22

For a Mother's Day post, Kardashian wrote, "Thank you to my babies for choosing me and allowing me to be your mom. You've given me a deep love I can't explain. I'm always here to teach you and protect you! Thank you for making my Mothers Day so special!"

Keywords

North WestKim KardashianScionKanye West