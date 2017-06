At Four Years Old, North West Is Already Chicer Than You On Instagram

Oh, to be North West . At just four-years-old, the toddler already lives the fabulous life that most adults can only dream of, in the process proving she's wise beyond her years. Case in point? Today's Instagram post, uploaded by mom Kim Kardashian , which shows North lounging on the floor with a towel covering her eyes. The caption: "That time North gets a time out & is a little too quiet... I go in her room to check on her & she's in the bathroom, made her own spa & tells me she's chilling out." It's hardly the first time that North, via Kardashian, has proved she really knows how to live the good life on Instagram. In her short time on the planet, she's already had not one, but two pictures with President Barack Obama, stolen mom's Balenciaga boots, and provided enough side-eye shade that even Nicki Minaj would be proud. Here, in honor of her fourth birthday, a look back at some of North's finest—and, aw, cutest—moments on Instagram.