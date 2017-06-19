With her clothing and accessories line, fragrance collection and wildly successful video game app, it seemed like only a matter of time before Kim Kardashian West added a cosmetics line to her ever-growing list of fashion and beauty entrepreneurial endeavors. Last week, the reality TV star confirmed the official launch date , June 21, 2017 for her new beauty line, KKW Beauty, to her 101 million Instagram followers.

Loading View on Instagram

In an interview with WWD , Kardashian expressed her readiness for her new business enterprise. “We have a good model, and even from our lip kit, we have a really good general idea of what our customer is going to be like. We are definitely prepared for the demand," she explained. And by high demand, she means an estimated of $14.4 million in sales--within the first five minutes.

Loading View on Instagram

According to the industry experts, KKW Beauty is expected to mirror the sister duo's wildly successful lip kits, which garnered $13.5 million in sales. And although the famous sisters are technically still new to the makeup world, unlike sister and Estée Lauder model Kendall Jenner , their sales are expected to compete with beauty powerhouses like L’Oréal and Estée Lauder .

Loading View on Instagram

KKW Beauty's first products will consist of a Créme Contour and Highlight Kit, and if we've learned anything from the social media mogul's past, this is just the beginning.