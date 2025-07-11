The 4 Zodiac Signs Shedding Dead Weight During Saturn Retrograde

On July 12, Saturn is taking a step back from laying down the law—and instead, it invites us to begin a self-assessment for the next five months, until November 27. This great planet ruling time, karma, responsibility, and achievement, is going to station retrograde between 1º Aries and 25º of Pisces. But what does it mean when Saturn retrogrades—and why is he doing so between two different signs?

When Saturn stations retrograde for about one-third of the year, every year, you can expect karmic debts to sort themselves out. Outdated lessons hit a bit harder, and there will be plenty of reality checks to snap you back into reality. That being said, this isn’t a time where all is lost, or you have to just deal with the consequences of your actions.

Saturn retrograde often gives you a second wave of celebrations and recognition if you’ve been putting in the work while Saturn was direct. So if you notice that there are some moments which feel reminiscent of situations from earlier this year, that is Saturn giving you a pat on the back to rush forward towards that green-lit opportunity. There is plenty of potential for a momentary reprieve from the normal pressures, burdens, fears, and frustrations that can often come from Saturn.

Firstly, the normal transition between Pisces and Aries is letting go (Pisces) in order to start fresh (Aries). Think the classic transition of winter into spring: Everything from the past year has died out so new growth can happen. However, when retrograde, this looks like reflecting on what you’re holding onto (Pisces) that might be getting in the way of the next chapter (Aries).

Saturn represents how we respond to authority. Not only the sovereignty within ourself but the figures in our life who may have authority over us. Saturn in Aries despises authority figures, so we are getting a taste of independence! But Aries has a youthful, childlike energy—and if you give them too much independence they can cause a ruckus and get burnt.

Additionally, Saturn reveals our feelings about our status and the mark we leave on the world. Saturn in Aries is a reminder we are all the main characters of our own lives. We have the power to make anything happen if we apply ourselves and say yes to individuality.

And let’s not forget Saturn forces us to stay disciplined. Again, with Aries being the baby of the zodiac, discipline isn’t always the easiest during Saturn in Aries. But Saturn retrograde stops pushing us forward to have us step back and ask: “Have I just been moving full-speed ahead without actually paying attention to where I’m going?” Odds are, there are probably a few instances you can think of where the answer is yes.

So, the next few months will feel like taking your foot off the gas, refilling your tank, and checking your maps to make sure you’re on the right path. The latter half of the retrograde may feel a bit nostalgic, when Saturn moves into Pisces, but during that time you’re given the permission to let go of whatever you’re holding onto still—so you can embrace the fiery energy of Aries.

This yearly five-month period is the perfect time to look critically at everything on your plate and assess whether or not you need to be hustling toward that goal. Saturn wants us to work hard, but also work smart. This means reflecting on how you are moving with intention, and not just moving as a means to an end.

For a more specific look at how this retrograde will impact you, check your rising sign horoscopes below. Best wishes, and happy Saturn Retrograde!

Aries

From July 13 to September 1, Saturn retrograde in your 1st house encourages you to rebuild your image with intention. Strip back what isn’t working and stop forcing yourself into a mold that doesn’t fit. It’s time to embrace who you truly are. From September 1 to November 17, as Saturn moves into Pisces and your twelfth house, you may find old habits and unfinished business resurfacing. This is your opportunity to reset your inner world. Let go of what holds you back, so you can fully embrace your glow-up over the next few years.

Taurus

From July 13 to September 1, Saturn retrograde in your twelfth house brings back "what if" moments from the past. Consider what might have happened if you had finished that project or taken that leap of faith. Dreams don’t just die; they can go dormant. Now is the time to revisit those scattered dreams. From September 1 to November 17, with Saturn’s entrance into Pisces and your eleventh house, you might notice shifts in your social groups and friendships. A vibe check is necessary to see where everyone stands and what support they truly need.

Gemini

From July 13 to September 1, Saturn retrograde in your eleventh house invites you to rethink your role in social groups. Do you want to take on a leadership position? Are you comfortable with the responsibilities that come with it? From September 1 to November 17, as Saturn moves into your tenth house, issues with authority figures may emerge. This is a time to confront those challenges head-on; don’t let anyone else steer your ship.

Cancer

From July 13 to September 1, Saturn retrograde in your tenth house pushes you to own your responsibilities and take the reins of your life. It’s essential to be more assertive and honestly reflect on how you face challenges head-on. From September 1 to November 17, with Saturn shifting into your ninth house, let your evolving beliefs inspire you to explore new ways of assertiveness. Embrace new paths and get curious about the legacy you wish to leave.

Leo

From July 13 to September 1, you’ll begin cleansing your belief systems in your ninth house. Make space for new ideas by letting go of outdated notions. Honesty will be crucial as you question what you know to be true. From September 1 to November 17, with Saturn landing in your eighth house, you’ll delve into deep reflection, addressing fears and anxieties that hinder intimate connections. This is a time for surrendering to truth and not sweeping issues under the rug.

Virgo

From July 13 to September 1, Saturn retrograde in your eighth house feels heavy, urging you to air out your dirty laundry. What you value and how it intersects with your most significant relationships must be addressed. It’s also an excellent time to reassess your finances—think refinancing, bills, and payment plans. From September 1 to November 17, with Saturn transitioning into your seventh house, you’ll have the chance to rebuild significant connections. Look back at relationships and contracts that might provide the substance you’ve been seeking through others.

Libra

From July 13 to September 1, while Saturn is in your seventh house, you might experience some bumps in your relationships. Setting boundaries and establishing your non-negotiables is critical right now. Don’t compromise on something that truly matters to you just to maintain peace. From September 1 to November 17, as Saturn enters your sixth house, you’ll find it easier to shed bad habits and hold yourself to a higher standard of daily living. Discover a perfect balance between self-commitment and your obligations to others, ensuring your needs are met first.

Scorpio

From July 13 to September 1, Saturn retrograde in your sixth house calls for action to eliminate anything obstructing your productivity. This may involve confronting your own tendencies, as tunnel vision could have you obsessing and create imbalance in your daily life. From September 1 to November 17, when Saturn shifts into your fifth house, you’ll become more aware of what hinders your joy. Reconnecting with old flames and hobbies can bring structure back into your life.

Sagittarius

From July 13 to September 1, in your fifth house, it’s time to focus on what ignites your passion. Ask yourself: “What truly brings me joy, and what may just be a passing distraction?” From September 1 to November 17, as Saturn moves into your fourth house, you’ll slow down and ground yourself in family and home matters. Check in with your emotional wellness and the foundations of your life. A stable support system will be essential for this next chapter.

Capricorn

From July 13 to September 1, Saturn retrograde in your fourth house heats up your home life! This is an ideal moment for some cozy me-time, but it will also require addressing those elephants in the room during family gatherings. From September 1 to November 17, as Saturn enters your third house, you’ll rediscover your voice to communicate more authentically with family. Communication may be challenging, especially with emotions running high, but this phase provides an opportunity for greater transparency.

Aquarius

From July 13 to September 1, with Saturn retrograde in your third house, your mind will be buzzing. While it’s essential to be active, make sure you’re taking charge—own your voice and strategically plan intentional shifts in your daily life to avoid getting caught in a swarm of existential dread. From September 1 to November 17, as Saturn dips back into your second house, reassess your values and what truly matters to you. The mental clarity gained earlier will pave the way for you to stand firm in your truth and prioritize your own values rather than worrying about others.

Pisces

From July 13 to September 1, Saturn stations retrograde in your second house, reminding you that it’s okay to value what sets you apart from your peers. Your needs may differ from those around you, and standing firm in your values is crucial during this time. From September 1 to November 17, with Saturn moving into your first house, reflect on your identity and how your presentation aligns with your true self. These two Saturn retrograde energies together will aid in embracing a new chapter of authenticity.