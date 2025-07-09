July Horoscope: The 3 Signs Whose Secrets Are Coming to Light This Week

On July 10, a gorgeous Capricorn full moon will grace us with her presence. Although the moon doesn’t always love being in Capricorn, this is one of the most essential full moons of the year, one that will help us realign our efforts to ensure we’re on the right path. Full moons are cosmic checkpoints that help us realize what we may be missing. Our emotions, intuition, and gut reactions are amplified—all to bring us out of our heads and into our hearts.

Under the influence of Capricorn, this full moon is going to make painfully obvious the ways you’ve been misaligning your actions over the past six months. This isn’t to say you’ve been doing messy work, but you may have just been going through the motions. Every year, the Capricorn full moon urges us to reflect on our public perception, sovereignty, and pursuit of achievement. The sun and moon dance on opposite sides of the chart from each other and ask: “have you been working with purpose? And is what you’re nurturing aligned with how you wish to be remembered?”

A simple reflection during this full moon would be asking yourself what you have been working toward for the past six months. How do your goals align with your values? Whose goal is it, really? Are you going after something to prove a point? Perhaps to add another line to your résumé? Or are you chasing after something that aligns deeply with how you want to be remembered in this lifetime? Answering yes to the latter question is the ideal, and luckily the full moon will help you realize whether or not you are.

Every full moon is connected to a new moon six months prior (this one’s pair was on December 30, 2024). During that new moon, there’s usually a bit of confusion in the air due to tense aspects between Capricorn’s ruler, Saturn, and Jupiter and Mercury. At that time, there was probably an understanding that you needed to try new ways of setting standards for yourself and pursue new goals. This month’s Capricorn full moon allows us to finish what we started six months ago, so we can move forward while feeling empowered to prioritize external experiences that are authentically aligned with what brings us security. Keep in mind that Capricorn transits are ruled by Saturn. So the full moon’s classic a ha moments will help us be more ambitious and determined. And with Saturn currently in Aries, this is a self-fulfilling prophecy: you have to accept that if you want something, you’re the one who needs to go after it. No one else is going to do it for you.

What’s particularly special about this full moon is its connection to the rest of the planets. We are fortunate enough to have a mystical rectangle present at the time of the full moon, which includes the sun, moon, north and south nodes, and Mars. Mystic rectangles help us find harmony within tension, and give us plenty of determination and strength to do so. All of the planets engaging with this full moon are in water and earth signs—which means we need to trust our intuition to bring us security.

Mars and the south node in Virgo remind us that perfection is an illusion, and working with precision and intention is more important than trying to fit a mold. The north node in Pisces wants us to release material dreams to embrace a path with a deeper sense of purpose. The sun and moon in Cancer and Capricorn want us to make sure that, while we find security in the material world, we don’t exhaust or ignore our emotional needs, either. All together, they’re urging you to refine your approach to work, and be open to following a new path if the one you’re on currently doesn’t satisfy what you need and who you want to be remembered as.

Ultimately, this full moon will feel a bit like a harsh florescent bulb shining down on you as you are looking into the mirror. Yes, it’s pointing out flaws, but it’s also giving you something tangible to work on. So reflect on what you want to achieve, and how your past efforts have aligned with that desire. And be willing to let go in order to carve a new path, if necessary.

As always, read your rising-sign horoscope below for extra insights on how to work with this lunar energy. Happy Capricorn full moon, and I’m wishing you all the best.

Aries

You have the most literal interpretation of the Capricorn full moon. With the moon in your tenth house, this is a great time to reflect on efforts made in your career and reputation. Do you feel as though you have been working toward something that solidifies the mark you want to leave on the world? With Saturn, the ruler of the full moon, in your first house, you’re definitely feeling this urgent pressure to pinpoint who you are and what your legacy is. Consider chipping away at any questions you feel are left unanswered by this full moon. Mars and the South Node in your sixth house will help you establish a daily routine that helps you get closer to your goals, one step at a time.

Taurus

The Capricorn full moon is going to light up your mind and will help you see the world less rigidly. It might seem odd to be less rigid under a Capricorn transit, but walk with me. The moon in your ninth house is bringing you mental clarity from an emotional place, and helping you be open to exploring what brings you security. With Saturn, the ruler of the moon, in your twelfth house, you are having to let go of the fear of change. Work with what makes you happy to help refine those beliefs, but make sure you are aware of when you start slipping too deep into selfish indulgences. Remember that when you create an understanding of security for yourself, you can help others do the same.

Gemini

You’re about to go deep and excavate a whole lot of nonsense that isn’t working for you. The Capricorn full moon in your eighth house is helping you clean out the skeletons in the closet, and forcing you to take a critical look at what you’ve been hiding. Secrets, though great for keeping us safe in the short term, can often become excess baggage that drags us down. With Saturn, the ruler of the moon, in your eleventh house, make sure you’re open to connecting with community and allowing them to see you for who you truly are. The lunar nodes and Mars, which are between your fourth and tenth houses, will help you find new ways of working with your emotions and prioritizing a healthy balance between private and public.

Cancer

You’re ruled by the moon, so any new or full moon is the optimal time for you to check in on yourself. The Capricorn full moon in your seventh house happens to be closely tied to your relationships at the moment. Are the people you surround yourself with giving you what you need from them? Perhaps you’ve even been too reliant on them lately. Both the full moon and Saturn in your tenth house are wanting you to stand up for yourself and embrace more independence. Embrace new ways of communicating expectations with others. Communicating needs, wants, and boundaries will be a lot easier come this full moon.

Leo

With the Capricorn full moon in your sixth house, it’s time to take a good, hard look at your day-to-day. Are you living life, or just going through the motions? Do you spend time every day working toward something important to you, or are you just doing what is expected of you? Saturn in your ninth house wants you to embrace adventure and challenge yourself to see the world through new lenses. This full moon is the prefect opportunity to do just that. Try new things and explore new ways of occupying your time from the moment you wake up to the second you go to bed. The more you work toward establishing a new work-life balance (and stick to it) the better.

Virgo

You’re about to face a harsh reality if you haven’t been putting your passions at the forefront of your efforts. The Capricorn full moon in your fifth house is reminding you that you are allowed to enjoy what you do—there’s also a bit of encouragement there to potentially monetize your passions. This doesn’t mean you have to make your hobbies your career, but if you don’t love your work, why are you doing it? Saturn in your eighth house reminds you that you have to be honest with yourself right now, so let go of any ideas you have of fitting into a perfect mold. Reconnect with what puts a fire in your heart, and add structure to it by making it a regular practice.

Libra

With the Capricorn full moon in your fourth house, it’s time to get serious about your relationship with your family and address underlying tensions at your home. You’ve been working to build a sturdier foundation for yourself over the past six months, but now what? Well, ask yourself if the seeds you’ve been planting are strong enough to support your needs, your emotions, and your desire to stay connected to family. Address underlying fears you have and be honest about any anxiety you hold onto, but know that with Saturn in your seventh house, this full moon wants you to find the balance between self-sufficiency and support from your loved ones.

Scorpio

Your mind is going to feel a whole lot more secure after the Capricorn full moon. With the full moon in your third house, expect revelations on how you can find more security in your voice and sovereignty in your perspectives. The beauty of being a Scorpio is that you come to quick-and-confident conclusions—and the full moon is going to help you understand how to share those without coming off as too harsh or domineering. Saturn in your sixth house reminds you that you have to work at changing your behaviors consistently over time to build new habits. And don’t stray from seeking a new community that understands you and appreciates your honesty right now.

Sagittarius

What a fabulous time to get your money in order. The Capricorn full moon in your second house is going to make it painfully obvious if you’ve been frivolously prioritizing anything that doesn’t align with your core values. With Saturn in your fifth house, there’s a strong push to put what you love at the forefront of your life—but finding the balance between a want and a need is also important right now. Take this full moon’s energy as a chance to reflect on how you use your resources, and whether those efforts provide you long-term or short-term gratification.

Capricorn

This is your time to shine, Capricorn. The full moon is in your sign, shining a gorgeous spotlight on who you are and how you perceive yourself in the world. With this first house energy, it’s important to make sure that you are living authentically. It’s easy to put on a facade to save face, but you can also be authentic without ruffling feathers. With Saturn in your fourth house, consider how any false presentation of yourself may cause instability to your emotional well-being. The full moon should feel like a weight lifted off your shoulders and give you permission to let your hair down.

Aquarius

The Capricorn full moon is a chapter-closing lunation for you, Aquarius. With the full moon in your twelfth house, you are about to embark on a new journey as you wrap up a version of yourself that was ready to close up shop six months ago. What have you learned while you have been letting go? Saturn in your third house is sharpening your mind, so listen to the intuitive messages. This full moon will help you finish out what you started so you can have a fresh slate to follow a more meaningful path that aligns with your higher self.

Pisces

The full moon is going to help you recognize how you can be a strong leader to your community. With the Capricorn full moon in your eleventh house, you’re about to finish up a long-term goal, while making a positive impact on the world around you. The important thing to remember is that when you go after something it should help you as much as it helps someone else. Saturn in your second house is causing tension by forcing you to own what matters to you, even if it doesn’t align with the needs of others. Just remember: when you show up for yourself, you are better equipped to show up for others.