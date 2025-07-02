July Horoscope: The 7 Signs Turning a Page on Personal Growth This Month

Summer is in full swing, which means things are heating up—and so is the astrology for the next few weeks. June washed us clean of our worries and strife, and July is tossing us into a dry sauna to get us nice and crispy. However, you’ll need to be cautious that you don’t let the heat exhaustion creep in this month. Because though there is fire in the air, there are several retrogrades coming, too.

On July 4, Venus moves into Gemini. The planet of love, beauty, personal values, and finances moves into the mutable air sign, which should stir the pot in more ways than one. Our values will become more fluid as we question what we believe. Relationships will become increasingly communicative and sapiosexual. Intelligence becomes beautiful and conversations hold more value. Frivolous spending could happen, but new ways to make money will also open up. Explore what excites you, go on dates, be flirty, and allow yourself to be open to learning something through your relaitonships.

Additionally, on the fourth, Neptune stations retrograde. As one of the outer planets, Neptune spends a large portion of the year retrograde (from July 4 to December 10, to be specific). The planet of spirituality, imagination, and confusion is in the sign of the self, competition, and individuality, and while retrograde that looks like a lot of questioning who you really are. Since March 30, Neptune has been dissolving an old version of us to allow a newer version to grow. Questioning who you are vs. who you were will be key in your reflections over the next few months. When Neptune dips back into Pisces from the last two months of this retrograde (from October 22 to December 10), you can expect to let go of anything you’ve been holding onto from the past decade that is getting in the way of your new growth.

On July 7, we have the last major planetary shift of 2025 with Uranus moving into Gemini. The planet of innovation, rebellion, and social change moves into the sign of communication and curiosity. Things have the potential to start getting weird (as if 2025 wasn’t already weird enough...). Technological advances will be popping up left and right. New ways to connect and socialize with people, through social media and mass IRL gatherings, will become more trendy. It could feel a bit like an information overload, especially if misinformation gets spread. Uranus brings chaos and necessary change; under the influence of Gemini, that looks like a massive, collective wake-up call. This is a taste of what the next eight years will look like, because from July 7 to November 8, Uranus will stay in Gemini before dipping back into Taurus from November 8 to April 2026.

On July 10, we have our monthly emotional check-in with the Capricorn full moon. Ask yourself, where was I six months ago? (Think back specifically to around December 30, 2024). What have you grown? How have you matured over that time? This full moon pairs with the new moon six months ago, which was your time to think about what you want to achieve and your strategy to get there. With the Capricorn full moon, you’ll realize how you can make adjustments in your work and refine the bigger picture of what you want to achieve long-term. Be careful though, the inner critic definitely comes out around this time, so be nice to yourself and celebrate how far you’ve come—even if you haven’t gone all the way yet.

On July 13, we have the second major retrograde of the month with Saturn. Since May 25, Saturn has been in Aries. Similar to Neptune retrograde, Saturn retrograde initiates a reflection of the self. This is the planet of karma, accountability, achievement in the sign of the self, individuality, and aggression. You’ll notice that the pressure will be on over the next few months. Saturn retrograde wants you to reflect on the self-starter within you and how you regulate going after what you want. When, over the past few months, have you jumped the gun? Was there a point when you slammed on the brakes too hard? From July 13 to September 1, Saturn will stay in Aries, then dip back into Pisces from September 1 until it stations direct on November 28. When Saturn dips back into Pisces, you get one last chance to let go of and release anything that you’ve been holding onto since March 2023. You have the power—you are in control!

And finally, on July 18, Mercury stations retrograde in Leo. From June 30 to August 25 you will feel the effects because of the shadow periods, but the real deal is on August 11. Mercury retrograde is always a mixed bag. On one hand, it’s a great time to reflect on our communication patterns, planning, and perceptions. On the other hand, our sneaky links come back around, we overload our schedules, and are worried at every corner. Expect miscommunications, schedule mishaps, and general “oops!” moments in your daily life. Under the influence of Leo, you’ll want to find your voice, but try not to overpower someone else’s ability to speak. Finding authenticity in how you share yourself with the world is important over the next three weeks.

On July 22, the sun returns home and Leo season is upon us! The last week of July promises to help us shine bright and revitalize any lost energy from these pesky retrogrades. During Leo season, there is an urge to shine and be our most authentic selves. This means embracing the truth of who we are and not putting on a show to gain approval from others. The sun is very happy in Leo, so use the next four weeks as a time to reflect on who you are and how you share that person with the world.

Shortly after Leo season starts, we have the Leo new moon. On July 24, the sun and moon align to help us usher in a new sense of self-expression. You’ll want to ask yourself who are you now—and who do you wish to become? What do you want to create? What is the story you wish to share? How can you let the diva within out? Leo new moons are the best time to embrace self-expression in new and authentic ways. This will be supported heavily by the various retrogrades going on—the deeper you dig, the more answers you will find to make your new moon manifestations magic.

On July 30, Chiron stations retrograde in Aries. Chiron is the asteroid of wounds and wound healing. This often troubling celestial body takes a long time to move from sign to sign, and now gives us a chance for the rest of the year to reflect on our self-inflicted wounds. In Aries, Chiron is like a kid who accidentally touches a hot stove top because they’re curious of what the big, grown-up toy is. Sometimes, you need to learn what you should and shouldn’t play with by getting burnt.

And on the last day of the month, July 31, Venus moves into Cancer. Venus finishes her playful dance through Gemini and brings all the fun conversations, interesting life lessons, and brings them home. Kindness, sympathy, and true love are easily expressed during Venus’ stay in Cancer. You’ll start to prioritize needs over wants, and be willing to open up your hear to new connections that provide you a sense of security. The month ends on a high note, reminding us that love is universal and everyone deserves to be supported and feel secure.

Aries

Your ruling planet, Mars, will stay in Virgo throughout the month. This means you still need to focus on refining your work and daily life. What routines are you following? How is your scheduling? Are you acting with precision and intention? You will also feel a bit of heat from both Saturn and Neptune stationing retrograde in your sign. While you are working to refine your approach to work and healthier living, you’ll have to reflect on how you’ve changed over the past three months. Are you questioning who you are—or perhaps what you’re capable of? Now more than ever is a time for you to dig deep and make sure you have a balanced life that gives you the space to achieve your goals while taking time to be with yourself.

Taurus

After years of dealing with Uranus in your sign, you can finally catch a break. Though it will only be for a few months (and then full-time in 2026), with Uranus moving into Gemini, you’ll be able to take a moment to process how you’ve let out the rebellious spirit within you. How have you felt the need to radicalize yourself over the past few years, and how did that come to life? With your ruling planet, Venus, spending the majority of the month in Gemini, you’ll be able to take July as an opportunity to implement any necessary changes to your self-perception. Venus in Gemini is a great time to continue exploring your passions and what matters the most to you, so take some risks this month!

Gemini

You’ve got a big month ahead of you! First, Uranus moves into your sign. This will be about an eight-yearlong transit that’ll feel like a static shock to your sense of self, and your view of the world. Uranus wants you to embrace rebellious individuality, while taking into consideration the bigger picture of what your role in society is. How do you need to change to support yourself and the world around you? With Mercury stationing retrograde in Leo, you’ll notice that those changes most notably come in the form of reflecting on what you love and how you express yourself. How do you communicate your truth to the world? Take some time to explore the full spectrum of who you can be this month!

Cancer

Cancer season is still in full swing for the first three weeks of the month! Keep on taking up space and letting yourself shine. Remember, you deserve to be here, and you’ve got the power to create safe environments for you to thrive. With the Capricorn full moon, you’ll realize which relationships in your life are worth keeping and which are demanding more of you than you’re willing to give. With the Leo new moon, you’ll be able to reinstate your values to make sure you aren’t letting anyone push you around. July is going to be a fabulous time for you to stand your ground and establish clear boundaries with yourself and others.

Leo

Your season is right around the corner—and it will feel like a much-needed return to form. Before then, keep reflecting on what you need to let go of that may be keeping you from taking care of yourself. Do you worry too much about how people perceive you? Perhaps you’re stressed about coming off too strong. Throw that negativity out of here! Once Mercury stations retrograde, you’ll be able to reflect on your sense of self more deeply. Asking yourself who you are and how you unapologetically share that person with the world is going to be the key to surviving July!

Virgo

You are still refining who you are by prioritizing instinctual but intentional action. Mars in the first house wants you to focus your gaze and pull the trigger. You are slowly picking up steam and self-motivating again, so keep the snowball effect alive! That being said, your ruling planet Mercury is going to station retrograde this month in your twelfth house. All month long, you may question your actions, whether people receive your messages clearly, or even if what you have to say is true to you. For once in your life, don’t question, just do. Lean into Mars support and let your nitpicky energy clean up the mess after the project starts. Don’t let fear stop you from taking action.

Libra

Your ruling planet, Venus, is going to be helping you enlighten all month long. You’ll find joy in traveling, reading books, and discussing philosophy with friends new and old. Put your eggs into a basket of knowledge—find value in sharing words and wisdom with others. And with that, be cautious with whom you chose to spend your time. Saturn and Neptune are stationing retrograde in your seventh house, so you may start questioning some of your relationships over the next few months. Venus and these retrogrades are making it clear that July is your time to question what you align with—or if you’re just going along with other people’s ideas and wishes. It’ll be good to question people and not take them at face value.

Scorpio

There’s potential for big things this month, Scorpio. With your ruling planet, Mars, in your eleventh house, you have a great opportunity to refine what your long-term dreams and aspirations are (and how you plan to work with community in order to achieve those dreams). With the Leo new moon, planting the professional seeds of this dream will be a one-way ticket to making it a reality! That being said, Mercury retrograde could put the progress on pause—so keep powering through, even if your efforts feel in vain or aren’t resulting in what you expected as quickly as you’d hoped.

Sagittarius

Expect some activity in your relationships this month! With Uranus and Venus moving into Gemini, you’ll notice that the people you surround yourself with and contracts you have in place possibly need a refresh. That’s not to say you have to abandon past relationships or commitments, but your curiosity concerning what else is out there will be prominent. Let yourself explore new and exciting connections, and say yes when a spark of inspiration comes from a stranger. Your ruling planet, Jupiter, is still in Cancer in your eighth house, so by saying yes to new connections this month, you’ll continue to unpack the lessons of intimacy that you need to address as well.

Capricorn

July may feel a bit like a drag for you, Capricorn. Your ruling planet starts its long, yearly retrograde, which could feel like a damper on your energy. You will feel emotional this month. Remember that Saturn in Aries is driving you back to your roots and forcing you to address issues with family, your home, and emotions. While retrograde, don’t let anything fester—address the tension early, but hold space for all parties to decompress. Don’t rush the healing process, or push anything underneath a rug. With the full moon in your sign, you’ll be able to release some of that pressure to have it all together, or shouldering the responsibility of being 100 percent perfect all the time.

Aquarius

A big change is coming for you in July, with Uranus shifting signs! Being ruled by one of the outer planets, your life can feel like a series of different eras. You were just in your home and family era, and now you are entering your self-expression and passion era. With Uranus moving from your fourth house to your fifth house, you’ll notice a change in how you express and regulate your emotions. The curveballs of family drama will stop getting tossed in your direction, too. Instead, you’ll feel the wind beneath your wings and let your freak flag fly, as Uranus in Gemini helps you reconnect with your passions while discovering new ways to express yourself. Embrace your individuality and do what excites you this month.

Pisces

Are you really asserting your values, Pisces? Are you holding yourself accountable to setting boundaries and not letting people walk all over you? Well, if you haven’t yet, you can let Neptune retrograde help you reflect on why not. Neptune is in your second house of self-worth, values, and material possessions, and this baddie is dissolving anything you value that isn’t true to you. Ask yourself: what am I carrying for the sake of someone else? With the north node in your sign, you are becoming who you are meant to be, and changing more and more every day. Embrace your truth, even if it conflicts with someone else’s.