Kylie Jenner is no longer the only beauty mogul in her famous family. On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram to announce the advent of her own empire, apparently named KKW Beauty.

There's virtually no information on KKW Beauty at this point, aside from Kim's posts which merely reveal the name of the enterprise and the date June 21, 2017 — presumably when KKW Beauty will launch. An official Instagram account, @kkwbeauty , has already been created (the only account it follows is Kim's), along with a website , where those obsessed with Kim's signature beauty tricks (hello, contour fans) can enter their email to be kept abreast of any KKW Beauty updates.

The timing of the announcement makes sense, considering Kim just released a collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics in April. The KKW x Kylie Cosmetics set included four new liquid lipstick shades that all pay homage to Kim's signature nude palette. And it's possible that Kim might actually be one half of a beauty company power couple. Back in February, Kanye West filed the necessary paperwork to launch a cosmetics line, which would serve as just one branch of his comprehensive lifestyle brand, DONDA.

It's not immediately clear whether KKW Beauty will be straight-up, e-commerce cosmetics business like à la little sis Kylie's Kylie Cosmetics, or if Kim will venture beyond makeup, perhaps into skincare or haircare. It's also possible that KKW Beauty could prove to be yet another outlet for Kim to share beauty-related content with her loyal following. Though, she already has a section dedicated to beauty advice on her app and website. At least we'll only have to wait nine days to find out for sure what KKW Beauty has in store.

