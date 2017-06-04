With summer just around the corner, it's time to stock up on SPF, bronzer and all the summer essentials. And that means, clearing out all the winter makeup from your beauty bag. This may sound like a daunting task, but thanks to Kendall Jenner’s makeup artist, Aidan Keogh, it's easier than you think.

Here, Keogh, whose clientele also includes A-listers like models Jasmine Sanders and Nina Agdal , breaks down how to choose your summer beauty product essentials.

Pinterest Photo by @aidankofficial

Use a BB cream instead of foundation:

"Hot, humid weather leaves the skin feeling heavy. Opt for a BB or CC cream which adds coverage and protection without leaving the skin feeling overloaded."

Use a setting spray instead of over powering the skin with powder.

"Kate Somerville's UncompliKated SPF 50 Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray is magic, no need for powder as this has setting properties and dries down matte. It also smells like lavender which is soothing and has SPF 50."

Use liquid bronzer and illuminator instead of bronzer powder and highlighter.

"Drop in your moisturizer for natural glow or mix with your BB cream or sheer foundation for more luminous skin. Liquid bronzers or cream bronzers are more sheer and in appearance they are far more natural like that of a natural sun kissed face."

Use a cream blush instead of a powdered blush:

"I love a little lip and cheek hue. I love Stila Convertible Color for this or Glossier Cloud Paint cream blush. High impact color, sheer payoff, creamy and hydrating."

Pinterest Photo by @aidankofficial

Once you've chosen your favorite products, Keogh says, the proper tools are just as important. "I think the best thing to do is invest in travel-sized brush kits. Sephora and most of the big beauty brands have them all year round. They are already compact, you can take them on the go and they tend to have all the 5 essentials brushes: A lip, liner, shadow, blush and concealer brushes." However, if you prefer full-length brushes, Keogh suggests "keeping it in the protective plastic cover they come in" will help keep your brushes clean.

As you begin your summer travels, Keogh encourages us to only pack the essentials. “Don't overcrowd your bag. Limit yourself to what you need versus what you want. Needs are something that you need to reapply: concealer, lip and cheek and powder for blotting.”

And if you follow Keogh's golden rule of packing, your makeup bag will be summer ready. "Only carry your touch up essentials day to day, with a couple of products to take your look from day to play." It's as simple as that.

Big Spoon or Little Spoon? Model Nina Agdal Answers the Important Questions