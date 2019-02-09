It was hard to miss Kendall Jenner walking into Longchamp's Fall 2019 fashion show on Saturday afternoon. Sure, there is the fact that she's, well, Kendall Jenner, and her entrance was marked by a swarm of screaming fans and dueling photographers. But that aside, there was still her truly arresting outfit: while those who surrounded her were bundled up in layers upon layers, Jenner was braving the wind chill and 33 degree weather in a short-sleeved mini-dress, bare legs and all.

"I don’t even have a coat," Jenner explained post-show." I ran in and was like, ‘I can do it.’ I’m warm-blooded." Fair enough, but with a New York winter in her forecast for the next few days, she was beginning to embrace the warmer end of fashion, as well. "I literally just bought like 70 puffers because I realized I had no puffers," she said. "I’m an L.A. girl. Coats and jackets were never really a thing for us. But I went in and bought a lot of puffers."

Consider it preparation for the coming weeks, were are sure to be busy for Jenner. While she's still finalizing her fashion week itinerary ("I don’t know," she said when asked if she'd be attending all four cities. "I don’t think so."), she'll certainly be keeping busy over the latter end of New York Fashion Week . "I’m here. I’m doing a lot of this, just running around and stuff," she said. "But I’m excited to be here. I have a lot of friends who have stuff going on, so even just to be here supporting them."

Longchamp was her first activity of the week, where she sat front row alongside Kate Moss, Emma Roberts, Coco Rocha, Carly Chaikan, and Camille Rowe. "There were a lot of cool things, I thought," Jenner said after seeing the collection go down the runway. "There was a black and white leather jacket with logos all over it. I really liked it on this."

So is logo-mania still alive and well? "Yeah," she said with no hesitation. "Yeah!"

Related: New York Fashion Week Fall 2019 Street Style: Bright Colors, Big Coats