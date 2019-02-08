NYFW

New York Fashion Week Fall 2019 Street Style: Bright Colors, Big Coats

As New York Fashion Week gets officially under way, street style stars have not had it easy out there. The weather for the week has been unpredictable—going from polar vortex to positively balmy to cold again this weekend—so this season it's all about textured outerwear, whether that's oversized sherpa-lined camel, fuzzy pea coats, or crushed velvet puffer jackets. Underneath, of course, as always you can spot layers and layers of various bold colors and patterns, paired with animal printed belts or neon hair clips. A rainy February day can never hold back New York's arbiters of taste. Check out all the vibrant street style on display, here.
Street style in New York City during New York fashion week on Thursday, February 7th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Adam Katz Sinding
