Showing on the west coast only a handful of days before the Oscars, one can hardly blame the Mulleavy sisters for offering up '80s-tinged red carpet tulle confections. With so many bows, hearts, and tulle, it was nice to see this (almost paired-down in comparison) color-blocked look with flamenco ruffles and floral appliqué.
Don't forget that Alexander Wang actually presented his Fall collection back in December. It was a collection chock full of Wang-isms - leather, lace, sport, boxer shorts, prep. Topped off with just out of the shower towel wraps and toting luxe logo garment bags, it was a fun collection that Alexander Wang fans are sure to embrace.
While many will obsess over the colorful furry hats, there's something special about knowing the hoodies, leather jackets, and leather pants Ford showed are probably some of the most luxurious staples one can get their hands on today - and will a front row packed full with athletes, socialites, and jet-setter, we wouldn't be surprised if those classic pieces are the ones the clients invest in.
The Rachel Comey show was a pure delight for the casting, and of course the clothes. With women of all ages, shapes, and backgrounds, one never felt that Comey was trying to check off boxes - all of the women walking today could have easily been her chic and artful customers, and we would have been none the wiser. This oversized orange-hued shearling drove the point home: it doesn't matter what your age, it's about your attitude and perspective on getting dressed.
In what was arguably the chicest outing of New York Fashion Week (enchanting arrangement with autumnal branches, check. Delicious martinis, check. Gorgeous clothes, check) Catherine Holstein presented her first runway show for her burgeoning brand Khaite. The line is rooted in giving women what elegant separates for day, and this look is perhaps the epitome of what women will want for fall. They'll also be after her brand-new collection of accessories, especially an oversized tote we spotted on the runway.
Nanushka, the influencer-beloved Instagram friendly label from Hungary, has been quietly making waves for a few seasons during New York Fashion Week. Many guests at the label's presentation sported Nanushka vegan leather tops, pants, or jackets. With the debut of men's this season, now more people can get in on the fun. Come next fall, we'll be sure to see devotees sporting this relaxed trench, mini bag, or even those keylime greed fluffy shoes.
The femininity found in the tiered skirts, flouncy Liberty-print dresses, and corsets created by the duo behind Brock Collection is infectious, and so many show-goers were dressed head-to-toe in pretty tea dresses from previous seasons. Sometimes its nice to see something that counters Brock's girly-ness, and this season, the equestrian-style jackets did just that.
Who is Tomo Koizumi? Good question. W's Contributing Fashion Creative Director, Katie Grand, found him on Instagram. Koizumi is a Japanese designer who has only been in New York for the last week, at the invite of Grand who helped him organize his debut show at New York Fashion Week. And debut it was. With Rowan Blanchard opening the show, Bella Hadid walking, and a creative team any emerging designer would die for (Pat McGrath, Guido Palau), Koizumi's beautifully constructed rainbow tulle concoctions were the belle of the ball and the talk of the town.