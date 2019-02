Who is Tomo Koizumi? Good question. It's been a question on the lips of every editor upon seeing his couture-like Loofah cocktail dresses in the basement of the uptown Marc Jacobs store on Friday evening. New York Fashion Week was off to a fairly relaxing start with Tom Ford on Wednesday night , heralding in the return of supermodel Caroline Trentini to the runway, and then a relatively calm day of wearable labels like Maryam Nassir Zadeh and the ultra-chic label Khaite (who too, made a NYFW runway debut). And then came the tulle. W's Contributing Fashion Creative Director, Katie Grand, found Koizumi on Instagram, and the Japanese designer, with Grand's help, proceeded to create quite a splash, with Rowan Blanchard opening the show, Bella Hadid walking, and a creative team any emerging designer would die for (Pat McGrath, Guido Palau). Everyone from VIPs to assistants crammed into the nooks and crannies of the store's basement to catch a glimpse of Koizumi's beautifully constructed rainbow tulle; for once, a new fashion star was born almost out of nowhere—and we are not even halfway through NYFW. With favorite labels Brandon Maxwell and Proenza Schouler, as well as upstarts Area and Vaquera, still to come, there will be a plethora of both chic and boundary-pushing looks to take in throughout the rest of New York Fashion Week, Below, some of our favorites.