The Rachel Comey show was a pure delight for the casting, and of course the clothes. With women of all ages, shapes, and backgrounds, one never felt that Comey was trying to check off boxes - all of the women walking today could have easily been her chic and artful customers, and we would have been none the wiser. This oversized orange-hued shearling drove the point home: it doesn't matter what your age, it's about your attitude and perspective on getting dressed.