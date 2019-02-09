The majority of us would probably look ridiculous in dresses so spectacularly ruffled they resemble loofahs (or maybe tissue-paper peonies from your childhood?), but at fashion week, on models, they seem to make total sense. First loofahs showed up recently at Giambattista Valli's couture show in Paris , and now they are at New York Fashion Week , worn by the likes of your favorite celebrity models, including Bella Hadid , Emily Ratajkowski , and Rowan Blanchard . The setting was the Marc Jacobs Madison Avenue store, at the first New York showing from the Japanese designer Tomo Koizumi, whose NYFW appearance was masterminded by Love editor (and W 's own) Katie Grand.

There was a lot that apparently went into the show—in addition to the stairs at the Marc Jacobs store to contend with, the collection was made largely with 400 different shades of Japanese organza—but the results had some calling it the most fun show at Fashion Week .

The show's lineup of bold-faced names helped, certainly. In addition to the stars already mentioned, Game of Thrones ' Gwendoline Christie , and models Taylor Hill and Joan Smalls also walked wearing those short-banged wigs.

The looks have already inspired fan art on Instagram, where the brightly-colored uniquely shaped dresses stand out amidst a sea of the same slinky party frock again and again.

See the roundup below for all the looks from the show, ranging from "I have turned into a garden" to "I am one with the sun and the blossoms are me":

Plus, a bonus close-up of a rainbow piece lit from behind, because it's just cool:

