All Of Zendaya’s Dune: Part 2 Press Tour Looks So Far

Warner Brothers pushing back the release date of Dune: Part 2 during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes was an annoyance for film fans, but a salvation for fashion fiends. It meant that we would be treated to a full press tour from Zendaya with all the drop-dead gorgeous style moments that follow. It’s also fitting since director Denis Villeneuve has already promised that Zendaya’s character Chani will get far more screen time than she did in the franchise’s first entry, which released in 2021.

With the film’s March 1st release date now on the horizon, so far Zendaya and her image architect Law Roach have not disappointed. The star has channeled Arrakis’s earthy palette and sci-fi mysticism into a wardrobe full of futuristic garments in blacks, browns, and grays. Perhaps to prove her action heroine bonafides, several of the looks have also been cut to show off her warrior-like midsection. With only a few looks so far, we’re already sensing some themes.

Luckily, Zendaya fans won’t have to wait long after the Dune: Part 2 premieres for her next promo cycle. Her Luca Guadagnino-directed, tennis-themed comedy-drama Challengers is scheduled for April. For now, a look at all of Z’s Dune looks so far.

Bottega Veneta Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the film’s Mexico City premiere on February 6th, Zendaya opted for a look from Matthieu Blazy’s fall 2023 collection for Bottega Veneta. But it was not without some alterations: she had the outfit’s midsection removed to turn it into a daringly cropped two-piece set.

Torishéju Dumi Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For a photo call on February 5th, Zendaya pulled out something special: she wore a set from up-and-coming London designer Torishéju Dumi’s breakthrough runway collection.

The Attico RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live! with her costar Austin Butler, she went full leather in a set from The Attico.

Louis Vuitton Greg Doherty/WireImage/Getty Images Stepping out for CinemaCon back in April 2023 wasn’t only her first stop promoting the film before its delay, but one of her first appearances as an official ambassador for Louis Vuitton. Of course her suit-inspired set was courtesy of the brand.