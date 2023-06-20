Luca Guadagnino is known for unique takes on romantic entanglements—from Call Me By Your Name to Bones & All, the Italian director knows how to build sexual tension with high, complicated stakes in his features. The trailer for his highly-anticipated new film, Challengers, does just that. Billed as a romantic sports comedy, Challengers tells the story of tennis pro Tashi (Zendaya), who enjoys a massively successful career that includes being a global celebrity with a fashion line, philanthropic foundation and turning everyone in her family into millionaires.

Alongside Tashi is her husband, Art (Mike Faist of West Side Story) who faithfully loves her from the early days of her fame through low points like a devastating knee injury. It’s while she’s injured that she encourages him to enter the Challengers tennis tournament, but soon he realizes he’ll be playing against Patrick (The Crown’s Josh O’Connor), who is also Tashi’s former lover and best friend. Art and Patrick’s long-running rivalry dates back to a teenage love triangle with Tashi, including the threesome scene that opens the trailer. As the competition progresses, so too does major drama between all three characters.

With Rihanna’s “S&M” blaring throughout the clip and Zendaya tossing off lines like, “I’m taking such good care of my little white boys,” the film will clearly have a tongue-in-cheek tone to it. It also proves to be the source of Zendaya’s now-infamous bob that she’s been seen rocking on and off through filming. Challengers is scheduled to hit US theaters on September 15, 2023. Watch the first trailer, below: