Zendaya has slipped into two fresh off the runway looks thus far in her Dune: Part Two press tour—but what about, as the actress’ stylist Law Roach put it, “Before the runway?” Today, Zendaya stepped out to a photo call in London wearing a look from Roksanda’s fall 2024 collection that has yet to even debut on the brand’s catwalk.

The actress’ tailored look was a slight departure from her streak of ab-baring galactic gowns, but managed to continue the sleek, futuristic feel of her press fashion. Zendaya paired her plunging blazer, which featured strong, statement shoulders, with a matching knee-length skirt. She layered a pair of dress pants, that pooled near her Louboutin heels, below her skirt. The actress rounded out her look with a slicked hair style, deep red eyeshadow, and gold cuff earrings.

Zendaya’s status as one of Hollywood’s foremost dressers has earned her the right to wear just about anything she so chooses from fashion’s top brands. Yes, there’s been custom and off-the-catwalk moments since she’s started her Dune: Part Two press run. But pre-runway? Basically unheard of. Select stars, like Kylie Jenner, have worn pieces to fashion shows as they debut on the runway. Zendaya, though, trotted out this look more than 72 hours before Roksanda’s London runway show on Saturday. It’s rare that designers will offer any hints of their collections, let alone allow a full look out in the wild, before they walk down the runway—but, what better way to build some hype around your collection than with Zendaya’s co-sign?

Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

The actress was also joined by her equally as stylish co-stars—Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet, and Austin Butler—for the photo call. Pugh looked chic in a black, off-the-shoulder dress while Chalamet and Butler opted for a ribbed turtleneck and a gray suit, respectively.

Zendaya and Roach have been raising the bar with each and every one of the actress’ press looks in recent weeks. Now, Zendaya has the tall task of outdoing her gravity-defying gowns and chic skirt sets for the film’s world premiere in London tomorrow. Still, whether the actress chooses something custom, off-the-runway, or pre-runway, she’s sure to deliver.