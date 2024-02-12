Pieter Mulier’s fall 2024 runway for Alaïa debuted in Paris just a little over two weeks ago—but, of course, that didn’t stop Zendaya from already staking her claim to one of the collection’s stand-out looks. On Monday, the actress stepped out for another Dune: Part Two press moment wearing a gravity-defying dress from the French brand.

Zendaya’s look is what Mulier dubbed as the “La Robe Spirale,” or the Spiral Dress. The piece is created with 3D printed wool fabric and is meant to mold around the wearer’s figure like, well, a spiral. Mulier explained that the “collection is based on the curve, on the circle—the curves of women, and circles of friends, of chosen family.”

The wrap-around detail up top, basically two giant strap-like pieces, flashed the actress’ midsection while the skirt section featured a sizable leg slit and an elegant train. It makes sense that Zendaya and stylist Law Roach would trot out this Alaïa look for her press tour: the dress is high-impact, yes, and she’s been a proponent of Mulier’s in the past. But the futuristic feel of the dress, both in its design and sleek silhouette, only continued to further the actress’ streak of sci-fi chic press looks.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya let her all-white statement shine on its own, opting for minimal jewelry, white Louboutin pumps, and a simple up-do to round everything out.

The actress was later joined by her co-star Timothée Chalamet who appeared in a knit turtleneck, vinyl pants, and black boots.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It was expected that Zendaya and Roach would show out for the Dune press tour (just look at their track record), but the duo has been raising the bar with each and every look. They kicked things off with an edgy moto set from The Attico during an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show—Chalamet just so happened to wear similar leather pants. For the movie’s first major red carpet, Zendaya went with a custom warrior-princess look from London designer Torishéju Dumi before slipping into a luxe set from Bottega Veneta. And now, Zendaya might have just topped them all with her latest, fresh off the runway Alaïa moment.