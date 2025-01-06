Kylie Jenner might be relatively new to this whole awards show thing, but the apex influencer has her references down pat. Last night, Jenner slipped into ’90s vintage at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards in support of her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. A version of Jenner’s dress was worn by Elizabeth Hurley 25 years ago—while attending an event alongside her (then) actor boyfriend, Hugh Grant, no less.

Jenner’s metal mesh dress, which she sourced from The Real List, debuted during Gianni Versace’s spring 1999 runway show. Despite its age, the piece was something Kylie would have gravitated toward regardless. It featured a plunging neckline that transitioned into a steep leg slit at the side. The sides of the dress were embroidered with glitzy sequins while the back was completely cut open.

The Khy founder decided to skip out on the red carpet and instead made her way inside the venue to sit next to Chalamet. Thankfully, photographers captured the couple packing on the PDA throughout the evening.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Hurley wore the same Versace dress cut to the 1999 CFDA Awards which she attended alongside Grant. The Brit’s dress appears to be in a lilac shade as opposed to Jenner’s silver version.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Chalamet, for what it’s worth, also brought some major fashion to the Globes. He wore a custom Tom Ford look that featured a quirky, undone suit tie. It was the first-ever menswear design for the brand’s new creative director Haider Ackermann who also happens to be a long-time friend of both Chalamet and Jenner.

Jenner, seated next to the Fanning sisters, put on the hat of supportive girlfriend for the evening. Chalamet was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. Adrien Brody ultimately took home the prize for his monumental turn in The Brutalist.

But despite Brody coming out on top last night, Chalamet is certainly in contention for the Oscar trophy in March. Perhaps that’s where he and Jenner will have their long-awaited couples debut on the red carpet?