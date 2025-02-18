Kylie Jenner may be letting her beau Timothée Chalamet shine on the red carpet solo during awards season, but she’s still pulling out some major fashion of her own. On Sunday evening, Jenner made a low-key appearance at the BAFTA Awards 2025 in London in an archival look that was certainly one of the more discussion-worthy fashion moments of the entire evening.

The lip kit mogul slipped into a backless LBD from John Galliano’s spring 1995 collection. Though it was 30 years old, the dress looked like something Kylie would have picked out regardless of the century it was made in. It featured a backless silhouette and sheer fabric embroidered in black crystals. Kylie paired her party dress with a tousled updo and silver sandals.

Kylie’s archival look would’ve been perfect for the BAFTAs step and repeat given they were the first major awards show to introduce a sustainable dress code in 2020. Instead, Kylie opted to take the back entrance. She later met up with Chalamet, who opted for a cropped Bottega Veneta suit set on Sunday evening, inside the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

Although Kylie has yet to officially grace a red carpet with Timothée, she’s been picking out some pretty major gems to wear while supporting the A Complete Unknown actor.

The couple, who have been dating since April 2023, kicked off awards season at January’s Golden Globes where they channeled ’90s Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley. Kylie chose a vintage Gianni Versace number, a version of which Hurley wore to the 1999 CFDA Awards. Earlier this month, the duo stepped out to the Santa Barbara Film Festival in contrasting looks—Kylie in an archival Alaïa and Timothée wearing slime green Prada—before heading over to Berlin just a couple days later where Kylie donned a sparkly black look similar to her latest.

So far, Timothée has yet to win a major televised prize for his leading role in A Complete Unknown—Adrien Brody has swept awards season for The Brutalist. The actor could win big during Sunday’s SAG Awards or, most importantly, at March’s Oscars where Kylie will surely be in attendance as his good luck charm.