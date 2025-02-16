All the Red Carpet Fashion From the BAFTA Awards 2025
Following last week’s Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, the Hollywood set skipped across the pond this evening for the BAFTA Awards 2025. The event, held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London and hosted for a second consecutive year by David Tennant, is an important awards season stop and provides even more insight into who might lift those coveted golden men at the Oscars next month.
Per usual, the BAFTAs 2025 weren’t short on star power with the likes of Demi Moore, Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, and Ariana Grande all up for awards this year. Conclave led the evening’s contenders with a total of 12 nominations in categories including Best Film and Best Director. Just behind Edward Berger’s papal drama was Emilia Pérez with 11 nominations (including one for its embattled star Karla Sofia Gascón) and The Brutalist with nine. Awards season favorites like Anora, Wicked, and The Substance were also well-represented at the BAFTAs this year.
On the red carpet, expect plenty of the usual awards show glamour and perhaps a few vintage pulls, too. The BAFTAs were the first major awards show to introduce a sustainable dress code in 2020. Here, all of the celebrity fashion from the BAFTA Awards 2025 red carpet.
Selena Gomez
In Schiaparelli and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Demi Moore
In McQueen and De Beers jewelry.
Ariana Grande
In Louis Vuitton and Chaumet jewelry.
Timothée Chalamet
In Bottega Veneta.
Cynthia Erivo
In Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Saoirse Ronan
In Louis Vuitton.
Zoe Saldaña
In Saint Laurent and De Beers jewelry.
Mikey Madison
In Prada.
Fernanda Torres
In Dior and Fernando Jorge jewelry.
Lupita Nyong’o
In Chanel.
Pamela Anderson
In Jacquemus.
Isabella Rossellini
In Dolce & Gabbana.
Felicity Jones
In Armani Privé and Chaumet jewelry.
Adrien Brody
In J.Crew.
Colman Domingo
In Versace and Tiffany & Co. brooch.
Yura Borisov
In Louis Vuitton.
Marianne Jean-Baptiste
Joe Alwyn
In Emporio Armani and Tiffany & Co. brooch.
Monica Barbaro
In Armani Privé.
Ralph Fiennes
Camila Cabello
In Sabina Bilenko.
Naomi Ackie
Vanessa Williams
In Pamella Roland.
Leo Woodall
Vanessa Kirby
In Celine.
Jesse Eisenberg
Marisa Abela
Guy Pearce
Gwendoline Christie
Orlando Bloom
Jeff Goldblum
Letitia Wright
In Prada and Chaumet jewelry.
Jharrel Jerome
Kelly Rutherford
In Robert Wun and Chaumet jewelry.
Edward Norton
Marisa Tomei
In Sophie Couture.
Anna Kendrick
In Georges Chakra.
Nico Parker
In Chanel.
Raffey Cassidy
In Miu Miu.
Vera Wang
Corey Mylchreest
In Saint Laurent.
Hannah Dodd
In Simone Rocha and Chopard jewelry.
Jack Lowden
Stacy Martin
In Louis Vuitton.