Following last week’s Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, the Hollywood set skipped across the pond this evening for the BAFTA Awards 2025. The event, held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London and hosted for a second consecutive year by David Tennant, is an important awards season stop and provides even more insight into who might lift those coveted golden men at the Oscars next month.

Per usual, the BAFTAs 2025 weren’t short on star power with the likes of Demi Moore, Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, and Ariana Grande all up for awards this year. Conclave led the evening’s contenders with a total of 12 nominations in categories including Best Film and Best Director. Just behind Edward Berger’s papal drama was Emilia Pérez with 11 nominations (including one for its embattled star Karla Sofia Gascón) and The Brutalist with nine. Awards season favorites like Anora, Wicked, and The Substance were also well-represented at the BAFTAs this year.

On the red carpet, expect plenty of the usual awards show glamour and perhaps a few vintage pulls, too. The BAFTAs were the first major awards show to introduce a sustainable dress code in 2020. Here, all of the celebrity fashion from the BAFTA Awards 2025 red carpet.

Selena Gomez David Fisher/Shutterstock In Schiaparelli and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Demi Moore Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In McQueen and De Beers jewelry.

Ariana Grande Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton and Chaumet jewelry.

Timothée Chalamet Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Bottega Veneta.

Cynthia Erivo Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Saoirse Ronan Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Zoe Saldaña David Fisher/Shutterstock In Saint Laurent and De Beers jewelry.

Mikey Madison Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In Prada.

Fernanda Torres Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior and Fernando Jorge jewelry.

Lupita Nyong’o Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel.

Pamela Anderson Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In Jacquemus.

Isabella Rossellini Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Felicity Jones Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Armani Privé and Chaumet jewelry.

Adrien Brody Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In J.Crew.

Colman Domingo Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Versace and Tiffany & Co. brooch.

Yura Borisov Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Marianne Jean-Baptiste Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Joe Alwyn Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Emporio Armani and Tiffany & Co. brooch.

Monica Barbaro Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Armani Privé.

Ralph Fiennes Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Camila Cabello Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Sabina Bilenko.

Naomi Ackie Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vanessa Williams Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Pamella Roland.

Leo Woodall Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vanessa Kirby Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Celine.

Jesse Eisenberg Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Marisa Abela Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Guy Pearce Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Orlando Bloom Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Letitia Wright Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada and Chaumet jewelry.

Jharrel Jerome Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kelly Rutherford David Fisher/Shutterstock In Robert Wun and Chaumet jewelry.

Edward Norton Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Marisa Tomei Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Sophie Couture.

Anna Kendrick Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Georges Chakra.

Nico Parker BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images In Chanel.

Raffey Cassidy Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Miu Miu.

Vera Wang Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Corey Mylchreest Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Hannah Dodd Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In Simone Rocha and Chopard jewelry.

Jack Lowden Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stacy Martin Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.