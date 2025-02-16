FASHION

All the Red Carpet Fashion From the BAFTA Awards 2025

by Matthew Velasco
Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 ...
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Following last week’s Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, the Hollywood set skipped across the pond this evening for the BAFTA Awards 2025. The event, held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London and hosted for a second consecutive year by David Tennant, is an important awards season stop and provides even more insight into who might lift those coveted golden men at the Oscars next month.

Per usual, the BAFTAs 2025 weren’t short on star power with the likes of Demi Moore, Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, and Ariana Grande all up for awards this year. Conclave led the evening’s contenders with a total of 12 nominations in categories including Best Film and Best Director. Just behind Edward Berger’s papal drama was Emilia Pérez with 11 nominations (including one for its embattled star Karla Sofia Gascón) and The Brutalist with nine. Awards season favorites like Anora, Wicked, and The Substance were also well-represented at the BAFTAs this year.

On the red carpet, expect plenty of the usual awards show glamour and perhaps a few vintage pulls, too. The BAFTAs were the first major awards show to introduce a sustainable dress code in 2020. Here, all of the celebrity fashion from the BAFTA Awards 2025 red carpet.

Selena Gomez

David Fisher/Shutterstock

In Schiaparelli and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Demi Moore

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

In McQueen and De Beers jewelry.

Ariana Grande

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton and Chaumet jewelry.

Timothée Chalamet

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta.

Cynthia Erivo

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Saoirse Ronan

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Zoe Saldaña

David Fisher/Shutterstock

In Saint Laurent and De Beers jewelry.

Mikey Madison

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

In Prada.

Fernanda Torres

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior and Fernando Jorge jewelry.

Lupita Nyong’o

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Pamela Anderson

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

In Jacquemus.

Isabella Rossellini

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Felicity Jones

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Armani Privé and Chaumet jewelry.

Adrien Brody

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In J.Crew.

Colman Domingo

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Versace and Tiffany & Co. brooch.

Yura Borisov

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Marianne Jean-Baptiste

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Joe Alwyn

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Emporio Armani and Tiffany & Co. brooch.

Monica Barbaro

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Armani Privé.

Ralph Fiennes

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Camila Cabello

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Sabina Bilenko.

Naomi Ackie

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vanessa Williams

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Pamella Roland.

Leo Woodall

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vanessa Kirby

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Celine.

Jesse Eisenberg

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Marisa Abela

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Guy Pearce

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Orlando Bloom

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Letitia Wright

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada and Chaumet jewelry.

Jharrel Jerome

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kelly Rutherford

David Fisher/Shutterstock

In Robert Wun and Chaumet jewelry.

Edward Norton

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Marisa Tomei

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Sophie Couture.

Anna Kendrick

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Georges Chakra.

Nico Parker

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Raffey Cassidy

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Miu Miu.

Vera Wang

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Corey Mylchreest

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Hannah Dodd

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

In Simone Rocha and Chopard jewelry.

Jack Lowden

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stacy Martin

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Will Poulter

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images