Kourtney and Kim Kardashian took Miami all those years ago—now, it’s time for younger sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet to have their fun. On Friday, Jenner and Chalamet were spotted at an F1 Grand Prix after-party at the Miami club, E11even. There were few to no cameras allowed during the event, but it seems like the couple had quite a time.

Jenner made her way into the venue in classic Miami fashion. She wore a fitted LBD, likely from her fashion line, Khy, a croc purse with a bamboo handle, and PVC heels. Chalamet, for his part, was seen inside sporting baggy blue jeans and a white Chrome Hearts tank top as he passionately rapped the words to The Game’s “Hate It or Love It.”

“They were having the time of their lives,” a source told Page Six of Jenner, 27, and Chalamet, 29. “It was a full-on dance party with nonstop energy and PDA throughout the night.” According to the insider, the couple “partied well into the morning.”

MEGA / BACKGRID

On Thursday, Jenner showed support for her pal Hailey Bieber, who hosted an event for her beauty brand, Rhode, in the city. The Khy designer wore a fitted bodycon dress, a croc-embossed clutch, and nude heels.

@kyliejenner

Following their night out, Chalamet attended the actual race solo on Sunday afternoon. He wore a blue and white sports jersey, matching Chrome Hearts pants, and his go-to Timberland boots. Most likely, Jenner was catching a flight to New York City ahead of Monday’s Met Gala.

Kym Illman/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Last week, Kylie and Timothée showed off their couple style during the NBA playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jenner, for her part, brought her love of vintage courtside—she wore archival Roberto Cavalli pants from 2013 and a vintage John Galliano-era Dior bag, both of which she paired with a simple white tank top. Chalamet also showed off his fashion sense, wearing a tweed Chanel jacket, faded trousers, and a t-shirt with an image of the late L.A. Lakers star, Kobe Bryant, across the front.

As for where Jenner and Chalamet will take their love tour next? Perhaps tonight’s Met Gala.