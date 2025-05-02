According to Hailey Bieber, there’s no one way to wear recycled fashion. While hosting a Rhode event in Miami last night, the beauty mogul slipped into two very distinct party dresses with two very distinct back stories.

Bieber started her evening in a metallic dress from Marine Serre’s latest collection. The French designer is known for her use of found and unconventional materials, and Bieber’s dress was created entirely out of up-cycled watches. The technique created a textured effect throughout the piece (though it’s unclear if any of the watches actually work) and satisfied Bieber’s accessory quota for the evening. She styled the runway piece rather minimally, choosing just a silver wristwatch on one arm, a simple hairdo, and a makeup look courtesy of her Rhode products.

While up-cycling is most often associated with using old materials to make something entirely new, vintage finds also technically fall under that umbrella, too. And as something of a fashion archivist, it’s fitting that Bieber ended her evening showing just that.

The model switched from her Marine Serre dress (which just debuted during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year) into a plunging sparkle dress from Dolce & Gabbana’s fall 2004 collection. The halter neck piece featured dazzling crystals formed into a stripe pattern, a low-cut neckline, and a rosette detail at the middle. She updated her vintage dress with some very 2020s plastic heels.

Bieber arrived in Miami last night after a whirlwind 24-hour trip to New York City. The model abided by a similar rulebook while in the Big Apple as she did last night, wearing a Tiffany blue Tom Ford-era Gucci dress from 1998 with a pair of modern see-through shoes. Her travel look? A fresh-off-the-runway Miu Miu set, naturally.

For all the fuss that’s made over sustainability in fashion, let Bieber’s multi-prong approach to up-cycling be a guide.