NBA courtside seats are an opportunity to see and be seen—something that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet didn’t mind last night. The lovebirds stepped out to the NBA Playoffs game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves in coordinating black and white.

Kylie and Timothée not only packed on the PDA throughout the evening (they were seen kissing at several points during the game), but they also excelled in the fashion department, both opting for fairly simple looks with hidden details. Kylie, for her part, paired a basic white tank top with low-rise leather trousers from Roberto Cavalli’s spring 2013 collection. The model’s pants featured fringe detailing across the front and revealed just a portion of her pointed stilettos. She also wore her new Cartier Panthère watch (notably, Chalamet has a longstanding relationship with Cartier, and has previously collaborated with the jewelry house).

For his part, Chalamet slipped on some dark trousers, though his faded black jeans were designed with a baggier fit compared to his girlfriend’s. The actor donned a black t-shirt with an image of the late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant placed across the front. Chalamet finished his look with a Chanel tweed jacket, unlaced Timberland boots, and a leather belt.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Kylie and Timothée have never been a “matching” couple, but their coordinating outfits last night proved they can agree on a certain color palette and stick to it. The duo had some pretty wild reactions to the game (the Timberwolves edged out the home team by a score of 103-96), and Timothée even brought a digital camera to remember the date.

Javier Rojas/PI via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

This isn’t Kylie and Timothée first date night out at a ballgame. When they first started dating, they attended the US Open tennis tournament and also caught the Indian Wells tournament just a few weeks ago in March. Like last night, PDA was plentiful during both of those outings.

As for who they rooted for during yesterday’s big game? Since Timothée’s beloved New York Knicks weren’t involved in the duel, his shirt seems to be evidence that he’s temporarily loaned his support to the Lakers. Kylie grew up not too far away in Calabasas, after all.