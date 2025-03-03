Kylie Jenner Snuck Into the 2025 Oscars In a Daring Dress

Kylie Jenner has been by Timothée Chalamet’s side throughout this award season, so it’s no surprise that the social media star made it to the Oscars on Sunday night. Per usual, Jenner opted out of the red carpet, but when Chalamet made it into the Dolby Theater, she was there to support him on his big night.

Of course, Jenner looked the part. She attended the event in a custom black Miu Miu dress. Likely, Jenner chose the subdued hue to keep the focus on Chalamet, who made quite the statement in a butter yellow, leather suit courtesy of Sarah Burton at Givenchy. Still, the look felt Oscars-appropriate thanks to its heavy embellishment, bra-style top, and major cutouts on the bodice.

John Shearer/97th Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Once together, Jenner and Chalamet had no problem engaging in some PDA, whispering in each other’s ears and sharing a kiss, which was captured by the cameras. Their front-row seat also meant they were approached by many other attendees ahead of the ceremony. Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown costar Edward Norton stopped by to say hello, as did Elle Fanning, whom Jenner got to know quite well when they sat together at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this year. Their prime seating also means Jenner has been featured times throughout the broadcast, whenever the camera cuts to Chalamet in the audience. If the actor wins Best Actor tonight, it will be interesting to see if he thanks his girlfriend in his acceptance speech.

John Shearer/97th Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It has been quite a week for Jenner, who recently lost her close friend and hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero. Jenner’s makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, posted about her look on Instagram, acknowledging Guerrero in the caption. “Today was really hard without you, but I know how excited you were for Ky to attend the Oscars,” he wrote. “I felt your energy guiding us today. I hope we did you proud.”