Timothée Chalamet sets trends whenever gets dressed, but the A Complete Unknown actor’s 2025 Oscars look is historic on several fronts. Chalamet slipped into a butter yellow Givenchy design (that featured...leather jeans?) for the evening which also doubled as a date night with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. Once inside the Dolby Theatre, Chalamet met up with Jenner who wore a va-va-voom outfit by Miu Miu.

Like his A Complete Unknown co-star Elle Fanning, Chalamet’s Givenchy outfit is designed by its newly-appointed creative director Sarah Burton. It featured a cropped suit coat and a matching button-down worn underneath. Already, the pairing was outside of the usual boring black suits the Oscars’s male attendees usually go for. But instead of matching dress pants, Chalamet slipped on loose-fitting trousers that were cut like a pair of baggy jeans: see the belt loops, rivets, and some exposed stitching.

Even the actor’s choice of bold color was notable. Butter yellow has been popular among the women of Hollywood—Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, to name a few—but rarely has a man been brave enough to wear this particular shade.

Those familiar with Chalamet’s fashion track record shouldn’t necessarily be surprised by his red carpet risk this evening. The actor made history at the 2022 Oscars when he wore a fully bedazzled Louis Vuitton suit jacket without a shirt.

Chalamet decided to pose without Jenner on the red carpet this evening, as has been tradition for the couple throughout this awards season. The duo most recently attended the BAFTA Awards together in February where Jenner opted for a backless sheer dress from John Galliano’s spring 1995 collection. Jenner did not attend last week’s SAG Awards, where Chalamet won the trophy for Best Actor, due to the passing of her friend and hair stylist, Jesus Guerrero. Surely, Chalamet brought along the perfect good luck charm if he is to take home his first-ever Oscar this evening.