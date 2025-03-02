Some stars always look good, but Elle Fanning is part of the fashion industry family. So it makes sense that to attend her first-ever Academy Awards, she’d also make a bit of fashion history.

On Friday, Sarah Burton will present her debut collection as the creative director of Givenchy at Paris Fashion Week. But those tuning into the Oscars on Sunday night got a sneak peek of what the designer is going to bring to the table as the new head of the French luxury brand. Fanning was wearing the first Givenchy Couture gown ever designed by Burton.

“I absolutely love this dress,” Fanning told E News on the red carpet. “It’s actually very special. Sarah Burton, who was the designer for Alexander McQueen for a while, is now the designer for Givenchy, but she hasn’t shown a collection yet. So I get to wear...the first Sarah Burton design as designer of Givenchy.”

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The dress—a white lace number with a sweetheart neckline, black belt detail, and Watteau back—was fittingly inspired by Hubert de Givenchy’s first collection, specifically a look modeled by Ivy Nicholson in 1952. Fanning completed the ensemble with a retro cat-eye, a large top knot, and a Cartier necklace from 1958.

It isn’t surprising Burton chose Fanning to debut her take on Givenchy. “She’s one of my really close friends,” the actress said of the designer. The two have worked together before, specifically on a McQueen look for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, a gorgeous, crystal-embellished gown with a structured bodice and tulle skirt. The Oscar dress suggests that Fanning will continue to support Burton with her new endeavor.

Fanning in Burton’s Alexander McQueen at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Burton’s debut this Friday is one of the most-anticipated events of Paris Fashion Week, and this little teaser will only increase excitement around the show. One can likely expect more references to the early days of Givenchy in Burton’s upcoming collection as the designer told Vogue she’s been “looking back” in preparation for the presentation.