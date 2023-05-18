You can always count on Elle Fanning to produce a major red carpet carpet moment. From her dreamy Vivienne Westwood look at this year’s Met Gala to a Sharon Long-designed gown at the Emmys, the actress is unrivaled in her modern take on old Hollywood glamour. But she also has a special affinity for consistently turning out memorable moments at the Cannes Film Festival—both on and off the red carpet. In 2017, her whimsical Vivienne Westwood gown (that took ten people and over 300 hours to make) was one of the festival’s sartorial highlights while her Dior couture ensemble two years later was equally as show stopping. For this year’s festival, Fanning is, unsurprisingly, reigniting her flair for classically elegant styles both on the carpet and around the glitzy city.

The first glimpse we saw of Fanning this year was in a blue Khaite dress atop her balcony at the Hotel Martinez. Later in the day for the premiere of Jeanne du Barry, the actress graced the carpet in a custom Alexander McQueen gown—an iteration of a similar look from the brand’s fall/winter 2023 collection specifically designed for her by the brand’s creative director Sarah Burton. “The time we shared and the artistry I witnessed from [Sarah Burton] in the McQueen London studio are a memory I will cherish forever,” Fanning said to Vogue.

While we still have much of the festival remaining, the Maleficent star has already cemented herself as a frontrunner for best dressed thus far. Below, see all of Fanning’s looks from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

In The Row and Bottega Veneta. Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

In Alexander McQueen with Cartier jewelry. Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images