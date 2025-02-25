Kylie Jenner is remembering her friend and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero following news of his sudden death. Guerrero, who counted Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, Rosalía, and Dua Lipa as clients, passed away on Sunday February 23 at the age of 34.

“Jesus was more than my friend—he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support” Jenner wrote on Instagram today. “I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter.” The Khy founder accompanied her tribute with photos of her and Guerrero over the years.

“Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend. The pain of losing you is just unbearable and I don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. And I loved you so much. You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. A true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will.”

Guerrero recently accompanied Jenner on her trip to Paris Fashion Week and styled the model’s hair for her appearance at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. The pair had been in each other’s orbit for years. Guerrero also worked with the model’s sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian. The latter paid tribute to the hairstylist on Monday, saying on Instagram “Our glam fam means the world to us.”

Jenner’s post comes amid reports that she is covering expenses for the late hairstylist’s funeral. According to People, Jenner is “doing everything she can to be supportive and aid his family, including financially.” The source added, “She doesn’t want them to stress about money. She’s taking care of expenses, including those associated with his funeral.”

“Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever,” Jenner concluded her message. “I’ll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel.”