The New York Knicks scored a much-needed win over the Indiana Pacers last night and no one looked more excited than Knicks super-fan Timothée Chalamet. And well, by extension, his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. So much so that the couple took in the big win while wearing matching his-and-hers jackets.

Like a true fashion girl, Jenner wore head-to-toe vintage for the Knick’s big victory. She slipped into a pair of leather Gucci pants from Tom Ford’s era at the brand and a 1990s Jean Paul Gaultier motorcycle coat. Of course, the outerwear piece was done in a bright neon orange that nodded to the home team’s colors. The Khy mogul completed her courtside look with an archival John Galliano for Dior handbag, a Cartier watch, and a navy blue Knicks hat.

Chalamet, who has been courtside at every game throughout the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, again turned to Chrome Hearts for the occasion. The actor wore a Knicks-themed varsity jacket from the cult label, as well as denim trousers that featured its signature cross logo. Black Timberland boots were the finishing touch.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The couple were seen passionately cheering on the home team and, of course, making out at certain points during the game. Jenner removed her JPG coat during the game to reveal a white tee, but later slipped it back on to celebrate with her beau after the final buzzer. Following the win, they stepped out to an after-party.

It was the couple’s second Knicks game this month after they attended the team’s win over the Boston Celtics. Jenner had yet to watch a game between the Knicks and Pacers, but there’s a big chance she’ll head back out to Madison Square Garden on Saturday for game six of the series.

Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

On Friday morning, Jenner seemed to cheekily recount her night out on social media. She re-posted a TikTok that quoted Kim Cattrall’s Sex and the City character, Samatha Jones. When questioned by Carrie as to “When did we start caring about basketball,” Samantha replies, “I don’t get laid unless the Knicks win.”