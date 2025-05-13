Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are taking their love tour back court-side. After making their long-awaited red carpet debut in Rome last week, the couple stepped out to game four of the NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks last night.

While court-side seats are an opportunity to see and be seen, both Jenner and Chalamet chose to wear low-key black. The Knicks’s colors may be orange and blue, but everyone knows a true New Yorkers prefer head to toe black.

Jenner slipped into a fitted Tank Air top paired with leather trousers from Blumarine and sleek The Row sandals. The Khy founder showed her support for the Knicks with a branded cap and carried a vintage croc-embossed Dior bag on her shoulder. Her new Cartier Panthère watch and a Knicks charm bracelet finished the look.

Chalamet flexed his New Yorker status during the game, wearing a graphic Knicks t-shirt, an orange hat, and classic Timberland boots.

Elsa/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The Knicks eventually edged out the Celtics by a score of 121-113, and the home team’s win especially pumped Chalamet. (Which makes sense given the fact that he skipped the 2025 Met Gala to watch one of the Knicks’s early playoff games.) The actor shared a series of Instagram stories following the close game, with phrases like “Knicks W” and “Knicks 4ever.” The team is now 3-1 in their series against Boston, and just needs one more win to advance to the conference finals. It would be their first trip there in 25 years, so Chalamet had good reason to celebrate.

The couple sat next to Jenner’s older sister Kendall, who wore a white tank top and black pants, during the game and were not too far away from Jordyn Woods, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs, Bad Bunny, and Tina Fey. Kylie also shared the experience on her Instagram stories, though you wouldn’t know she was out on a date. She posted two mirror selfies with Kendall and a short clip of the game.

Elsa/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship has taken some major steps over the past few weeks. Earlier this month, the couple attended another NBA playoffs game (this one, between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves) in matching couple outfits. They then partied at the F1 Miami Grand Prix before making their way over to Europe for their grand red carpet debut. They walked a proper step and repeat for the first time together at the David di Donatello Awards, where Chalamet was presented with the David Speciale honor.

The Knicks take on the Celtics again at Madison Square Garden on Friday. Judging by Chalamet’s reaction to last night’s win, he’ll surely be in the crowd in a few days, most likely with Jenner by his side.