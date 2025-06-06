Sushi Park Los Angeles is to Kendall Jenner as Giorgio Baldi is to Rihanna. The celebrity-favorite strip mall joint (known for its pricey omakase menu) is not only one of Jenner’s favorite places to eat, it's also one of her favorite places to make a fashion statement.

Last night, however, the model pared things back, instead opting for a look full of summer classics and understated, yet elevated, basics.

Jenner, photographed on the eatery’s famous balcony and later in their incognito car park, sported a white t-shirt and high-waisted jeans in dark indigo denim. She piled on the prep by layering a pinstripe button-down over her tee, which she left open for a more casual effect, and slipping on a navy Ralph Lauren cap.

PGP / BACKGRID

Jenner, always one to sprinkle in a high-fashion element, tucked The Row’s perennially sold-out Gabriel bag under her shoulder. The sleek tote bag is a not-too-distant relative of the brand’s Marlo purse, which Jenner debuted in Paris earlier this year and has worn many times since. The Gabriel features a similar silhouette to the Marlo, but is distinct in its foldover front.

Instead of dressier mules or even stilettos, the model went with a pair of simple black flip-flops. Of course, these weren’t any ‘ol thong sandals. They were also from The Row and retail for $890. However, those without the same financial capital as Jenner can easily re-create this low-key look. All the items are likely already lounging around in your closet.

While some might take Jenner’s look last night as low-effort (flip-flops, for dinner?), her outfit was anything but. It was a masterclass in stealth luxury.