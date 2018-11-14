On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner unveiled her shimmery new Holiday Collection for Kylie Cosmetics . Just a few hours later, ever the attentive mogul, she debuted a new hairdo to match: On her Instagram Story late that evening, Jenner shared a video of her new chin-length blunt bob, in what appears to be a pale platinum shade closer to silver than to the yellowy blond she's been sporting in the last few weeks. The video, captured in a mirror as an anonymous person's disembodied hand finished styling the new chop, was timestamped 10:21 p.m., because what better time to go all-in on winterizing your life?

The mini-makeover made its Instagram debut only a few hours after the 21-year-old posted a few throwback photos on the platform and assured Kylie Jenner hair purists (if those exist) that she'd be returning to her natural roots sometime in the near future. "Almost ready for my dark hair," she captioned the pair of pics, in which she stands outside in a leopard-print bralette and shiny silver miniskirt, letting her mid-length dark brown locks soak up some sunshine.

In between those two extremes, Jenner showed off yet another 'do on Tuesday, to accompany the release of her wintery new makeup collection. In images from the Holiday Collection's campaign, Jenner poses in a snowy winter wonderland in the entirely impractical combo of a white minidress, cropped white fur coat, and sporty orange ski goggles. In these photos, her hair is a light platinum blond shade, styled in waist-length mermaid-y waves, courtesy of Jenner and older sister Kim Kardashian West's go-to stylist, Chris Appleton .

Outside of this week's whirlwind of hairstyles, Jenner has largely stuck to the same blond shade she's sporting in her latest Kylie Cosmetics campaign. She first debuted the bleached style in August, in honor of her 21st birthday , after several months of getting reacquainted with her natural chocolatey brown tresses. Though she's regularly varied between a chin-length bob and waist-length extensions, Jenner has remained a blonde ever since, which tied in perfectly to her decision to dress up as Barbie for Halloween . Up until Tuesday, the only exceptions to this look were the two weeks in late September and early October when Jenner tried out a cotton-candy pink shade , and the brief instance before Halloween when she rocked a shoulder-length brunette style (likely a wig) so she could better match daughter Stormi Webster in their coordinating butterfly costumes. Props to Jenner for singlehandedly keeping the hair dye and wig industries afloat.

