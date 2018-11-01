Halloween is a time to let go of your inhibitions and step into the shoes of whatever celebrity, fictional character, or otherworldly being your heart desires. The Kardashian-Jenner family, for one, take this hallowed holiday very seriously. On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian West and her sisters proved that their massive closets are stuffed with a lot more than just Yeezy when they each stepped out in multiple over-the-top costumes.

The fab five began their October 31 with a perfectly coordinated group costume: Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie went out around midday dressed as Victoria's Secret angels, complete with silky lingerie, wings from the VS archive, and, in Kylie's case, a sheer bedazzled bodysuit that was worn by supermodel Candice Swanepoel in the brand's 2015 fashion show. The group look likely helped drum up anticipation for this year's event, during which, as Kim seemingly confirmed in an Instagram post , Kendall will be making her triumphant return to the VS catwalk. "Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! And Kendall got good practice lol," Kim wrote.

After shedding their wings, the Kardashian sisters spent the early evening with their respective children, who also sported spot-on costumes. Saint West and Reign Disick dressed as Saint's dad Kanye West and Lil Pump in the "I Love It" music video, while North West and Penelope Disick wore similar Fiji Water and Perrier bottle costumes to those Kanye and Lil Pump wore while performing the same song on Saturday Night Live . While taking their little brood trick-or-treating, Kourtney quickly changed into an Ariana Grande -inspired getup, wearing a pink babydoll minidress, thigh-high boots, and a waist-length high ponytail.

After the kids had gotten their fill of candy and, presumably, come crashing down from their sugar highs, the sisters got back into costume to keep the festivities going. Kim, for one, dressed up as Pamela Anderson at the 1999 MTV VMAs, with pal Jonathan Cheban as her Tommy Lee, but was shocked and disappointed to find that very few of the Halloween party's younger attendees—including Jaden Smith, Harry Hudson, and Moises Arias—got the reference. One youngster who did immediately know who Kim was channeling was her youngest sister; Kylie, dressed as a pineapple-flavored bottle of Fanta in a bright yellow minidress, heaped praise on Kim for her perfectly Pam-y costume. Kourtney was also at the party, and switched outfits yet again, this time teaming up with Stephanie Shepard to dress up as twins Fook Mi and Fook Yu from Austin Powers in Goldmember . (Did the Kardashian-Jenner family just discover Austin Powers?)

Khloé, meanwhile, seems to have kept the rest of her Halloween pretty under-the-radar. After posting several photos of daughter True in a wide variety of fluffy costumes, each more adorable than the last, she and True appeared in a photo on Tristan Thompson 's Instagram Story, implying that the trio decided to close out the spooky holiday with some low-key family time.

