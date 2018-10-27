Kylie Jenner went full Craft Mom for Halloween 2018, her first with daughter Stormi Webster. The 21-year-old beauty mogul got decorations, themed treats, matching mother-daughter skeleton costumes and even took her baby girl to a pumpkin patch to celebrate the holiday.

Jenner shared glimpses of the family festivities on Instagram Stories, which were dutifully captured by fan accounts so we can show them to you here. First, Jenner and 8-month-old Stormi dressed as skeletons and snuggled on the couch next to a bony friend, in front of a table that was absolutely decked out with Halloween decorations.

That bony friend is a skeleton wearing a flower crown and a lacy black dress, just sort of chilling in front of a roaring fireplace. Deceased and casual. Later he (she? a different skeleton?) got a seat at the table, which was festooned with silver goblets and cool bloody-looking candles.

Jenner even posted a video of herself wishing everyone a happy Halloween and reminding her followers to vote in the upcoming midterm elections because the only thing scarier than the dead is the erosion of democracy. Kidding! Actually, she just promoted her makeup line. And it wasn't just decorations and treats; there was also an activity : inside a chocolate egg (?) were marshmallow eggs (??) that are in their own...nest? Okay, so we can't figure this thing out, but the caption says it's spooktacular so, it's spooktacular. See snaps from the day here:

In a very adorable moment, Jenner tried to take viewers through her makeup routine but got distracted by her baby daughter's burps. Cuddles and bruschetta and makeup! The perfect autumn!

Earlier this week, Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott , Stormi's dad, took their daughter to a pumpkin patch where they played, snuggled on a hay bale, fed baby goats and basically aced this whole childhood thing. This is true dedication to the spirit of October.

