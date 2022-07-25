Forget the Tour de France, we’re too focused on the Tour de Afflecks. The newlyweds have been gallivanting around Paris following their Las Vegas wedding earlier this month, and wherever they go, so do the paparazzi, meaning we’re pretty much getting 24/7 coverage of the pair’s honeymoon, including the date nights, day trips, and Jennifer Lopez’s looks for every minute of it.

When we last left the Afflecks, they were enjoying some shopping and PDA in the Marais with two of their children, Affleck’s daughter Seraphina and Lopez’s child, Emme, along for the ride. Later that night, the foursome was joined by Affleck’s other daughter, Violet, and the group headed out to dinner at Gigi Restaurant for some French cuisine. Lopez switched out her floral Oscar de la Renta dress from earlier in the day for a black, sleeveless maxi dress from Forte Forte, a Valentino bag, and some Andrea Wazen PVC heels for the family meal.

Best Image / BACKGRID

The next day, the fivesome was back together again for another round of sightseeing. Lopez went more casual this time, wearing a white, floral Reformation dress, bamboo-handled Gucci bag, and some Saint Laurent brown suede heels for lunch and a boat ride on the Seine, where they were also joined by Lopez’s son, Maximilian. Despite the beautiful scenery, it seems the jet lag got the best of Affleck, who fell asleep during the two-hour tour.

Affleck and Lopez are joined by Affleck’s daughter, Violet, in Paris. Pierre Suu/GC Images

Luckily, Affleck seemed to regain his energy in the evening and the couple headed out with their four kids for dinner at Cheval Blanc before grabbing ice cream for dessert. The couple dressed up a bit more for this meal, with Affleck wearing a blueish-gray suit despite the high temps. Lopez, meanwhile, stuck with the floral theme, wearing a long-sleeved pleated Gucci maxi dress while carrying a metallic Dolce & Gabbana box bag.

Pierre Suu/GC Images

And that leads us to Sunday, which just so happened to also be Lopez’s 53rd birthday. The pair once again spent the day with their kids, enjoying the sights, and shopping at Dior and the department store La Samaritaine before eventually heading over to the Louvre. Lopez gave big birthday girl energy with her look for the day, opting to wear another Reformation dress, this one with a halter neck and keyhole cutout in Barbie pink, with a matching Valentino bag, and Andrea Wazen platform heels.

Pierre Suu/GC Images

And while the Afflecks have included their children for much of this post-wedding get away, Lopez’s birthday ended with what seems to have been a dinner just between the newlyweds at La Girafe. The pair really dressed up for the evening, with Affleck wearing a black, three-piece suit, and Lopez opting for a tight, black dress with a side cutout from Et Ochs’ resort 2022 collection, which she paired with a large pearl necklace and some stiletto heels. Lopez was spotted holding on to a turquoise balloon throughout the night, which she eventually let go of around midnight, according to People, letting it float up into the sky. When they were leaving the restaurant, the couple was stopped by a fan, who gifted Lopez with a mini, light-up Eiffel Tower as a birthday present.

Best Image / BACKGRID

These two just never stop and the day after Lopez’s birthday, they were back out and about, ready to welcome fans and paparazzi bright and early when they stepped out of their hotel room to a large crowd. Joined by their kids once again, Lopez and Affleck dressed causally for another day of shopping, with Lopez opting for flared jeans, platform heels, and a blush pink Dolce & Gabbana pussy-bow blouse.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

While their wedding was small and private, their honeymoon (if that is what this is) is being broadcasted to the whole world thanks to the Parisian paparazzi. Not the most romantic way to celebrate a new marriage, but something these two A-listers are likely very used to at this point. Either way, don’t expect the wall-to-wall coverage to stop any time soon. It’s possible the Tour de Affleck is just getting started.

Get J.Lo’s honeymoon style: