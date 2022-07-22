Ben Affleck and the newly-appointed Jennifer Lynn Affleck (nee Lopez) wasted no time following their Las Vegas wedding last week to jet off to Paris and get started on the fun part—their honeymoon. The famous couple was spotted enjoying some time in the city of love this week, clearly unbothered by the hoards of fans and paparazzi that followed them everywhere. In fact, they seemed to even invite the attention.

The pair was first spotted in Paris on Thursday as they enjoyed dinner together at Le Matignon. Lopez wore a red long-sleeve maxi dress while Affleck dressed up in a suit and tan tie, showing off his new wedding band with pride. The pair seemed to enjoy a romantic dinner between the two of them before heading back to the hotel for the evening. Then, on Friday, the Afflecks got up bright and early for a stroll around the Marais, one of the busiest streets in the entire city. For the day of exploring, Lopez opted to wear a floral Oscar de la Renta dress with a handkerchief hem, which she dressed down some white flip flops. Affleck, meanwhile, stayed casual in a blue linen shirt and pants. The couple was joined by two of their children, new step-siblings Seraphina and Emme.

The newlyweds were trailed by two of their kids, Seraphina and Emme. Best Image / BACKGRID

According to People, Affleck and Lopez’s day in the city also included more than two hours sitting on a park bench, where they cuddled and kissed the whole time. “They were like two teens on a park bench— very loving, very attentive,” a source said. Following the intimate morning, the pair enjoyed some shopping with their kids, as well as a trip to the Musée d'Orsay.

It was quite the first outing as Mr. and Mrs. Affleck, and something tells us it’s far from the last. If we know our celebrities, the newlyweds likely have quite the European tour planned for their honeymoon, so this could very well be just the beginning.

