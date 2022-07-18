Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally tied the knot. Two decades after the couple forever known as Bennifer called off their first engagement, Lopez and Affleck got married at a small chapel in Las Vegas that squeezed them in just before closing at midnight this past weekend. “We did it,” Lopez began a newsletter announcement that she signed “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck,” seemingly confirming that, just like back in 2003, she plans to legally change her name. “In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined,” she continued. “One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

Given that Lopez and Affleck, who met on the set of their 2003 film Gigli, cancelled their first plans to marry because of “excessive media attention,” it’s no surprise that the pair kept things low-key. According to a source that spoke with People, the ceremony was “super, super small” and attended only by loved ones such as Lopez’s mother and two kids. In fact, they kept it so casual that Lopez changed into the first of her two gowns in the break room, while Affleck changed into his white tuxedo in the men’s bathroom, perching his backpack and garment bag on the sink. (They seem to have something for a thing for bathrooms; their soon-to-be home reportedly has no less than 17.)

Fittingly for a couple that’s been twice engaged, Lopez chose to wore something old and something new. Her more formal look, a lace off-the-shoulder gown with a corseted bodice and fishtail train, came courtesy of Zuhair Murad’s spring 2023 bridal collection. She also threw it back to a sleeveless A-line dress that she described as from “an old movie.” “I was just saving it, saving it, saving it,” she said in a video showing it off.

When Affleck proposed to Lopez this past April, he did so with a massive 8.5 carat green diamond ring flanked by two additional white gemstones. From the look of the bare-faced selfie that Lopez shared on Instagram the day after the ceremony, her wedding band is comparatively everyday. If all goes well with her plans to “grow old” with Affleck, she’ll be wearing it until her dying day.