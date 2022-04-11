Twenty years, a called off engagement, and a failed romantic comedy later, and Ben Affleck has once again popped the question to Jennifer Lopez. After all that, you should expect a little bit more than just your standard engagement ring.

The singer revealed the news on her blog, “On the J. Lo” over the weekend, where she showed off her new ring in a 13-second video. This time around, Affleck got down on one knee with a 8.5 carat natural green diamond in hand, which was flanked by two smaller diamonds on the side and it seems the unique color was in honor of one of Lopez’s most iconic style moments.

According to People, Lopez has shared her love for the color in the past. "I always say the color green is my lucky color," she said, referencing the Versace dress she wore to the Grammys in 2000. "Maybe you can remember a certain green dress." Now, the next time Lopez hits the runway in a recreation of that look, like she did in 2019, she will have a ring to match.

Of course, this isn’t the first colored stone Affleck has enlisted for an engagement to Lopez. Back in 2002, when he popped the question the first time, he used a six-carat pink diamond from Harry Winston. According to Lopez’s former publicist, Robert Shuter, she may even still have that first ring all these years later. “As far as I know, Jen has never returned the ring,” he told Access Daily last year. “So, if things move forward with these two, gosh, she’s already got the most beautiful ring I’ve seen.” It’s possible using the ring from a failed engagement would be a bad omen, so it’s not surprising Affleck opted for a different ring this time (and upped the carats). At this point, though Lopez is collecting these engagement rings like they’re infinity stones.